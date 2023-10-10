Schwinn

Fall is here. And while most shoppers are waiting for Black Friday sales, Amazon is kickstarting the shopping season with its October Prime Day sale. In addition to tons of other amazing deals, the Prime Big Deal Days sale (happening now through Oct. 11) is giving you a chance to score one of the most popular exercise bikes on Amazon for more than $200 off.

Normally listed at $1,199, you can now get the Schiwnn IC4 indoor cycling bike for just $989.

The exercise bike is compatible with the Peloton and Zwift apps. It earns high marks due to its quality construction and ease of use. It's a great choice for cycling enthusiasts who want to get in the game without paying the higher price of the Peloton Bike+. And the best part: You don't even have to be a Prime member to access this deal.

Save $210 on the Schwinn IC4 exercise bike

Amazon

The Schwinn IC4 is packed with premium features like the ability to adjust between 100 resistance levels or the large, bright LCD display that comes built-in to the bike. You can even use this bike with top-of-the-line fitness apps like the Peloton App or Bowflex's JRNY app. So you can get a premium workout on an exercise bike that's selling for a fraction of the price of the premium equipment you would usually need.

The race-style seat can be adjusted to your comfort level and the LCD display gives real-time readouts on time, duration, heart rate and more. A Bluetooth armband is included with this bike to measure your heart rate. The bike features 100 levels of resistance.

Schwinn's indoor cycling bike earned 4.6 out of 5 stars from buyers thrilled with the quality of this bike. One reviewer says: "Great bike at a fraction of the price of the well-known 'professional' bikes."

The top-rated exercise bike is normally listed at $1,199 but you can get it right now for just $989.

Why we like the Schwinn IC4:

100 adjustable resistance levels give you precision control over the intensity of your workout.

Over 200 virtual courses create a more immersive, engaging workout even though you're inside.

Two 3-pound dumbbells are included so you can combine upper and lower body exercises into a single workout.

A Bluetooth heart rate armband is included so you can track your heart rate as you cycle.

Choose from two different styles of toe clips to secure your foot to the pedal.

The adjustable bike seat can be moved up or down as well as forward and backward for the most comfortable seat position.

Two water bottle cradles let you keep more water stashed on your bike so you can stay hydrated even during longer workouts.

Get the Schwinn IC3 for $649 (save $150)

Amazon

If you're willing to make a couple of tradeoffs, you can save even more by getting the Schwinn IC3 during the October Amazon Prime Day sale. It can't sync to the Peloton or JRNY apps like the IC4 can, but it still has an adjustable racing seat, LCD display and precision adjustability of resistance levels.

Right now, you can get the Schwinn IC3 for just $649 (reduced from $799).

Why we like the Schwinn IC3:

The 40-pound flywheel is heavy-duty enough to give you a serious workout at the higher resistance levels.

You get the same adjustable bike seat and variety of toe clips as the IC4 for a customized and comfortable ride.

A media rack allows you to mount a tablet so you can catch up on your favorite shows, video call your friends or read while you pedal.

Shop more Schwinn fitness deals on Amazon:

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

