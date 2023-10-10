Getty Images

Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale is here, with deep discounts on CBS Sports readers' favorite protein powder brands, like Orgain and Now Fitness. Whether you're looking for whey protein or a vegan protein option, now is the perfect time to stock up on protein powder for the fall and winter.

Whether you're trying to bulk up or add quick nutrition to your diet, adding more protein to your diet is an efficient way to add more lean muscle to your body. Protein powders are an easy way to help you get closer to your nutrition goals.

Best protein powder deals at the October Amazon Prime Day sale

With so many terrific deals on the best protein powders, the only thing you need to worry about is how to shop them all. That's why we did the heavy lifting and chose the best protein powder deals druing Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Amazon

Taste was a big winner with the 4.6-star rated ON Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder. Delivering 24 grams of pure protein per serving, 5.5 grams of BCAAs and 11 grams of EAAs (Essential Amino Acids), Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard is an anytime formula good, which can be taken before or after or a workout, or anytime you need extra protein.

Normally priced at $45 (for 2 pounds), this protein powder is now just $30 as an Amazon Prime member exclusive deal. (The larger 5-pound size is also on sale.)

Top features of ON Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder:

This powder earns 4.7 stars from certified Amazon buyers.

One reviewer, a self-proclaimed picky eater, said they "LOVED IT!" (All caps in a review? We're listening.)

It's also a taste-tested favorite of CBS Sports writer Fox Van Allen, who recommends mixing it with lactose-free 2% milk instead of water for added protein after a workout.

Amazon

Now Sports is a consistent industry leader. We like this NPA A-rated GMP product because it doesn't contain soy and is relatively clean of other ingredients. This Certified Organic whey powder is produced without the use of synthetic growth hormones (rBGH), antibiotics or pesticides.

This protein powder is now on sale for $27 (reduced from $33).

Top features of Now Sports Nutrition Protein Isolate:

This powder does contain BCAAs (branched chain amino acids), which are attractive to athletes because they are metabolized into skeletal muscle, though studies show BCAA effect on muscle recovery are negligible.

Amazon customers gave this powder 4.4 stars, its ability to dissolve without clumping a highlight.

It offers 25 grams of protein per serving.

Amazon

An industry leader and Amazon best-seller, Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder delivers 21 grams (per serving) of organic, plant-based protein derived from pea, brown rice and chia seeds.

This protein powder is now $20 (for 2.03 pounds) at Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, reduced from $27.

Top features of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

Each serving delivers two grams of dietary fiber with zero grams of added sugar and 150 calories per serving.

USDA organic certified, this powder is also vegan, kosher, lactose and soy free.

A 4.5-star rated protein powder, loyal buyers stated this powder "is a great product, deserves 5 stars."

Save $6 on vegan protein: Now Sports Pea Protein Powder (1.5 lbs.)

Amazon

Consisting of pure pea protein, Now Sports Vegan Protein Powder is a non-GMO vegetable protein isolate that delivers 24 grams of (promised) easily-digestible protein. That's good news for those who find protein powders hard to digest.

Regularly $33, Now Sports Vegan Protein Powder is now $17 (1.5 lbs.), reduced from $23.

Top features of Now Sports Vegan Protein Powder:

One scoop contains 24 grams of protein and typically contains over 4,200 mg of BCAA.

This powder's NPA A-rated GMP certification guarantees that every aspect of the brand's manufacturing and testing methods have been examined.

While taste on vegan powders scores lower than the taste of whey powders, users who wanted a vegan option liked that this powder was a "great source of low-calorie" protein.

Zero added sugars scored big with buyers.

Here's what experts say about protein powder

"Most people get the protein they need from food," Hillary Ake, a sports dietician who works with professional athletes, told CBS Sports Essentials. "However, when you exercise, the working muscles go into protein breakdown mode, and sometimes even muscle breakdown and muscle damage, depending on the type of exercise.

"Replenishing protein after a workout can push the body back into muscle protein building mode, to help repair muscle damage and build muscle."

A 2018 study from the British Journal of Medicine shows that dietary protein supplementation (up to a maximum 0.73 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day) significantly increased strength and muscle size in adults, especially those who participate in resistance training.

Alex Larson, a registered dietician nutritionist who works with endurance athletes, further explained the effectiveness of protein powders stating, "It depends on what purpose you're wanting the protein powder to serve," she said. "The research has shown eating protein, in combination with carbohydrates, after a workout is a great way to build and recover muscle. Protein powders are also a useful way for individuals needing to gain weight who struggle to eat larger volumes of food. While I always recommend getting protein from food first, protein powders can be a convenient source."

How to choose a protein powder during Prime Big Deal Days

Larson suggests the first thing to look for in a protein powder is third-party testing, which "assures that what's listed on the package is actually what's in the product." Sound advice, but it's also important to understand the different types of protein powder. (The FDA doesn't currently regulate protein powders, which makes getting the right information even more important.)

There are two kinds of protein powders. Whey protein powders such as Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard are derived from milk, while vegan options such as Orgain are derived from vegetarian sources such as peas, soy or hemp. While whey proteins are the most common, vegan options are effective (though usually require higher doses).

There are two kinds of whey proteins, whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate. Experts generally recommend a whey protein isolate powder, which is strained in a way that yields a higher percentage of protein and a lower percentage of lactose than a protein concentrate.

Athletes and exercise enthusiasts may opt for a protein powder with added carbohydrate. Ake suggests those looking for a protein powder with an added carbohydrate air for a "4:1 or 3:1 carb to protein ratio depending on your activity," while also stating endurance athletes will require more carbohydrates to replenish their body.

How much protein powder should I take?

When it comes to protein powder intake, the more active you are, the more protein you need. The average athlete should take between "1.2 - 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram body weight (0.5 - 0.9 grams per pound)," Larson says, while a sedentary adult should take 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram (0.36 grams per pound).

While protein powders are generally considered safe, Larson suggests anyone with kidney-related issues consult a doctor before using any protein powders.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear



Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS News