Just in time for Christmas and holiday shopping, Amazon October Prime Day is here. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts today (and runs through Oct. 11). Amazon is already featuring some major scores on golf gear like Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls and the terrific Rapsodo Launch Monitor golf trainer.

We especially like the deal on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, a CBS Sports' bestseller -- it's just $170 right now for Prime members (reduced from $300). That's an unbeatable price on this popular golf trainer, the lowest price we've seen.

Keep reading below for the all the details the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder.

Save $130 with Prime: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder



We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, and CBS Sports readers are, too. With good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands is $130 off during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $170 for Prime members.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2, because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

