Black Friday weekend may be over, but we found plenty of great deals on Hoka shoes that you can still shop this week. Famous for its iconic thick, cushy soles -- and for appearing on the feet of Britney Spears -- Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the most comfortable shoes you could wear for running, walking, hiking or whatever else you do. Whether you've never tried a pair of the thick-soled shoes or you're already a devoted Hoka fan, now is the best time to grab a new pair of running shoes thanks to these extended Black Friday Hoka deals we found.

Black Friday 2023 deals at REI, Zappos and more give you a chance to get top-of-the-line Hoka shoes for the road or trail at deep discounts. And we found plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still going on this week.

The best extended Black Friday 2023 Hoka deals

REI, Zappos and Hoka are all still offering some of the biggest Black Friday sports deals we've seen all year on our favorite Hoka shoe models. Pick up a pair for yourself or get them as a gift for the runners on your Christmas shopping list this year.

Our favorite extended Black Friday Hoka deal: Hoka Clifton 8 ($28 off)

One of the most balanced Hoka shoes, the Clifton 8 features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift on every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight.

Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

The versatile and balanced shoe is on sale at Hoka. Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140).

A carbon-plated running shoe: Hoka Carbon X 3 ($80 off)

One of the latest innovations in running shoe technology, carbon plates embedded in the midsole provide unparalleled responsiveness as you run. It's like springing off of a launch pad with each step. These Hoka Carbon X3 deliver that propulsive technology inside the signature cushioned midsole so you get maximum speed and maximum support in the same shoe.

That combination makes them one of the best shoes for running a marathon. The cushion and support keep your feet comfortable as you log double-digit miles, while the carbon fiber plate and responsive foam help you achieve your best finish time.

Regularly priced at $200, you can get the innovative racing shoe on sale at Hoka right now. Both men's sizes and women's sizes start at $120.

A stable trail runner: Hoka Challenger ATR 6 (23% off)

The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features a breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. It's got the shock absorption and stability you need to navigate rocky or gravel trails without being too stiff or clunky to build up speed on a road. So if you need a pair of running shoes that can carry you from dirt roads to asphalt to gravel without flinching, these are it.

Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140). Both men's and women's sizes are on sale right now.

Shop more extended Black Friday Hoka deals

