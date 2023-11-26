Amazon

It may be Sunday, but shoppers are still finding incredible Black Friday deals on smartwatches, headphones and more this weekend. As we get closer and closer to Cyber Monday, Amazon is dropping prices lower than ever across tons of fitness trackers from Fitbit, Garmin and other leading brands.

That includes the new Fitbit Charge 6, which we found for just $100 on Amazon. The latest in the Charge line, this fitness tracker reintroduces the haptic side button for easier navigation and a more accurate heart rate sensor than the Charge 5. That makes the Charge 6 the ideal fitness tracker for athletes who don't like the bulk of a smartwatch but still want some of that functionality.

(Undecided on what model to get this Black Friday? Check out our guide that explains which Fitbit model is right for you.)

Get the new Fitbit Charge 6 for $100 during Black Friday weekend

Amazon

The Charge 6 is a slim, light-weight wearable -- more so than other Fitbits. So it won't feel clunky even when you're running or lifting weights. It has Fitbit Pay and built-in GPS so you can go on a run without your phone, and still be able to navigate your way home (or pay for a drink).

The Charge 6 also has a skin temperature sensor and an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor so you'll get detailed insights into your health and wellness. You can even take an ECG for a more accurate read on your heart.

You can get the best-selling fitness tracker for $100 (reduced from $160) this weekend thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deal. That makes it an even better deal than the previous generation Fitbit Charge 5, which is currently on sale for $140 (reduced from $150).

Shop more Black Friday Fitbit deals

Related content on CBS Sports