Whether you want the Samsung Galaxy Bud Pro 2 to pair with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, or just a reliable pair of sweat-proof earbuds that can pair with any phone or smartwatch you use, Amazon has dropped the prices on some of the best gym headphones around for its October Prime Big Deal Days sale happening now.

The newly upgraded Apple AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest price since launching last month, and premium brands like Beats and Bose are selling for under $200 for the first time in a long time.

Save 20% on sweat-proof earbuds with immersive audio: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ, each offers powerful balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined listening time with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats signature sound, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

You can get these 4.5-star rated earbuds during the Prime Big Deal Days sale for just $160 (reduced from $200).

Why we like Beats Fit Pro:

Choose from active noise cancellation, transparency mode, or adaptive EQ depending on where you're working out.

The IPX4 rating makes these earbuds sweat-resistant.

Spatial audio creates an immersive, surround-sound-like experience with compatible audio.

Get studio-quality audio for 48% off: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Plus, you get active noise cancelation to tune out distractions so all you hear is that crisp, clear audio and 360 Audio for a surround sound experience that completely immerses you in your music.

Regularly listed at $230, Amazon is selling these 4.6-star rated earbuds for just $120 right now.

Why we like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2:

The separate woofer and tweeter deliver better audio across all frequencies.

The 24-bit audio depth gives you studio-quality clarity.

The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Intelligent active noise cancelation automatically adjusts to let you hear your conversation when it detects your voice.

IPX7 water resistance can withstand even the sweatiest workouts or rainy runs.

Save 24% on the newly upgraded Apple Airpods Pro 2

The earbuds, Apple's most advanced so far, have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature personalized spatial audio that tracks the movement of your head, boosting immersion in music and shows.

And fit is not a problem, no matter how small (or big!) your ears are, Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with four different-sized ear tips.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale has brought the new USB-C version of the AirPods to their lowest price since they launched last month. Normally listed at $249, you can now get the upgraded earbuds for just $189.

Why we like Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the USB-C charging case.

The charging case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).

Save $80 on the best noise-cancelling earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose's next-generation wireless, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling earbuds offer personalized sound and fit. Noise cancellation is not one-size-fits-all, its immersive sound and noise cancellation adapts to the environment around you. And a comfortable fit all day is ensured with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands from which to choose, giving each wearer the best fit.

These earbuds are easy to control. You stay hands-free using a simple touch interface on the earbuds that controls music play, pause and noise cancellation level with simple swipes and taps. Listen with just one bud when you want to take a call or listen to music while staying connected to the world around you.

Right now, you can get these premium earbuds for just $199 (reduced from $279).

Why we like Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II:

Get up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

With an IPX4 rating, these earbuds are sweat resistant.

Voice prompts alert you when your battery is getting low and a 20-minute quick-charge delivers up to two hours of sound.

Use the in-app EQ controls to customize the sound profile to match your favorite genres.

Enjoy high-fidelity audio for under $100: Treblab Z2

For those who want a level of rich, immersive audio that even top-of-the-line earbuds will never match, you need a pair of over-ear headphones. These can pack in larger audio drivers for more faithful sound reproduction.

These Treblab Z2 wireless headphones deliver that high-definition audio quality with 40 mm drivers in a water-resistant design rated at IPX4. That means you can't fully submerge them in water but they'll hold up well as you work up a sweat at the gym.

In terms of audio quality, these Bluetooth headphones use an aptX codec to transfer audio from your phone to the speakers with minimal decompression. So you get the rich bass and crisp treble of your music with minimal distortion or static. The active noise cancellation also helps cut out even more ambient noise so all you hear is your favorite workout playlist.

These over-ear workout headphones have earned over 4,200 5-star ratings on Amazon. You can grab a pair of your own for just $70 (reduced from $120).

Why we like Treblab Z2:

The large 40 mm drivers offer balanced sound across bass, mid-range and treble.

Get up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge.

These headphones are IPX4 water resistant.

The lightweight, swivel ear cups provide a comfortable, no-slip fit that doesn't feel tight or heavy.

An AUX cable is included so users can get even better sound quality by plugging directly into the source.

Get sweat-proof headphones for under $25: Nanami X1

If you want earbuds with noise-canceling capabilities but don't want to splurge on a premium pair, check out the Nanami Bluetooth earbuds. The sweat-proof headphones offer some noise canceling so you can focus on your music and are currently on sale for just $21 -- and they're still a fraction of the Samsung Galaxy Pro 2 price tag at their regular price of $28.

Why we like Nanami X1:

The IPX7-rated earbuds are waterproof enough for sweat and rain.

A built-in magnet will attach the earbuds together so they can wrap securely around your neck when not in use.

Get up to 15 hours of listening and talk time on a single charge.

Shop more top-rated gym headphone deals on Amazon:

