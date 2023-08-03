Samsung

At long last, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is (almost) here. Samsung's latest fitness tracker offers insights into duration, distance, calories burned, and has the ability to track over 90 exercises including running and swimming.

The Galaxy Watch 6 isn't a massive overhaul from the Galaxy Watch 5, but for those Samsung loyalists using earlier models, we've got the scoop on terrific trade-in offers from Samsung, as well as the best deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Available on pre-order now, Galaxy Watch 6 ships August 11.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review (and overview)

Since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't ship until August 11 (full watch-release advent calendar happening over here), we haven't tested it firsthand, but we do like to think of ourselves as Samsung aficionados. Needless to say, we've been digging deep into all of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6's features and are well-versed in the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 puts the style in smartwatches, with its timeless watch face and bezel. Available in a gold or graphite, each watch can be paired with a variety of bands, including sport, extreme sports, hybrid leather and fabric.

This smart watch scans your health data and offers personalized heart rate zones curated just for you. Users can take that information and make their workouts more efficient by targeting certain heart rates zones with more or less intense workouts.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 acts like an on-wrist sleep coach, giving insights into how you're sleeping, while offering insights into how to achieve better sleep habits. The Galaxy Watch 6 can also detect nighttime snoring (no more nudging your spouse) and can also understand and track your sleep stages. This watch also features an always-on heart rate monitor and can detect an irregular rhythm that could lead to A-fib.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 also features a BIA sensor, which offers readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water and your Body Mass Index (BMI). And since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 seamlessly connects with Galaxy devices, you can play your favorite music, control your smart phone camera, make calls and send texts from anywhere and everywhere

Note: The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series is largely incompatible with Mac OS. While some Samsung Galaxy watches can be used with Samsung OS to pair with an iPhone, not all features (most messaging features) won't work. Apple Watch offers a more seamless pairing for iPhone users. We like the Apple Watch 8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm), $300

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung is offering up to a $200 credit for trade ins on smartwatches ranging from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to the Apple Watch 8 (trade ins available on Apple Watch Series 3-8), but there are many similarities between the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 that may sway your decision to upgrade, or not.

Samsung stuck with its stylish round face in this latest iteration of its Galaxy Watch and much of the health tracking features remain the same from the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 5 boasted an extended battery life, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and athletes who want a longer charge on the go, and the Galaxy Watch 6 might offer even more battery life.

The real upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is advanced sleep metrics and its always-on heart rate monitor, which can detect an irregular rhythm that could lead to A-fib.

Who should get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

If new tech makes every day feel like your birthday, go all in on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while Amazon, Samsung and Best Buy are offering terrific promotions and sale prices. If you've got an older model Galaxy Watch, run don't walk and pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Samsung while trade in offers apply.

If you're an Android user who wants the latest fitness and sleep tracking, or wants always-on heart rate tracking and A-fib monitoring, pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 now.

Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung: How to pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Though the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 won't ship until its release date on August 11, Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung are offering pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Take advantage of these deals before they're gone.

Trade-in deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

If you're looking to upgrade from a previous iteration of a Samsung Galaxy watch, Apple Watch Series 3-8, or other smartwatches (check the trade-in value of your specific model here), Samsung is offering up to $250 trade-in value toward the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. This deal won't last, so pre-order your trade-in deal before the deal ends.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promotion: Get a $50 Amazon gift card with pre-order

Amazon devotees (raises hand), and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 buyers who aren't looking to trade-in an older smartwatch, should look to Amazon for terrific pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

And for a limited time, Amazon is offering a $50 Amazon gift card on some Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order models.

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promotion: $50 gift card with pre-order

Not wanting to be left out of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promotion party, Best Buy is offering a $50 Best Buy gift card and free fabric band when you pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Watches ship on August 11, or you can pick up in person on release day.

