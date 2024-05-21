REI

REI's biggest sales event of the year is on, which means serious savings on top-rated hiking boots, mountain bikes, outdoor apparel and so much more. But some of our favorite deals are on camping gear.

From now through May 27, the REI Anniversary Sale is allowing shoppers to save up to 50% on top-of-the-line camping gear just in time for all their spring and summer camping adventures. Tap the button below to score the savings, or read on for our top REI Anniversary Sale picks.

Here's how REI members get an extra 20% off

REI members can save even more this week. During the REI Anniversary Sale, members can apply a 20% coupon to any item of their choice -- even if it's not on sale this week. Members can also take an extra 20% off an already-discounted item from REI Outlet. Some exclusions apply for both coupons, but that's a pretty sweet deal for REI members.

To get in on it, sign up for a membership (just $30 for a lifetime membership) and then use code ANNIV24 at checkout to apply your coupon to eligible items.

Best camping gear deals at the REI Anniversary Sale

We found tons of amazing deals on some of the best tents, sleeping bags, cooking equipment and more campsite essentials at the REI Anniversary Sale this week. Here are our top curated deal picks.

REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler: 30% off

REI

This 30-liter cooler can fit up to 20 cans with room for up to 10 pounds of ice, making it the perfect place to stash beverages for your weekend camping trip. With padded backpack straps, it's also easy to carry to and from your campsite, whether in the mountains, at the beach or in your backyard.

During the REI Anniversary Sale, you can get this cooler backpack combo for just $70 (reduced from $100).

Mountain Equipment Starlight I sleeping bag: Save $120

REI

This packable sleeping bag weighs in at just two pounds and fits into a 9-inch stuff sack, so you'll be surprised to see that it unrolls into a spacious 79-inch long sleeping bag with a 30-inch wide shoulder girth--plenty of room for campers of all sizes.

The spacious sleeping bag is durable, packed with lightweight insulation and on sale for 55% off. Get it for just $95 (reduced from $215).

Alpine Weekender Tent 4: Save 56%

REI

Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear. The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent at REI for less than half price -- just $65 (reduced from $150).

Mountain Summit Gear 4-person tableware set (55% off)

REI

The Mountain Summit Gear tableware set includes four mugs, four bowls and four plates so you can feed the whole family. Made from enamel-coated steel, this tableware set is rugged enough to handle all of your outdoor adventures this summer.

Regularly listed at $60, this rugged tableware set is on sale this week for just $27. At prices that low, it's the perfect time to stock up on multiple sets to prepare for bigger camping trips with friends and family.

Charge anywhere with the Goal Zero Venture 35 Solar Kit: Save 25%

REI

Featuring a 9600 mAh power bank and a Nomad 10 solar panel, the Goal Zero Venture 35 Solar Kit is a must-have for the modern camper. The power bank keeps all of your devices charged while the solar panel charges your power bank.

Plus, the Nomad 10 solar panel is compatible with a wide range of other devices so you can use it to charge a compatible generator, lantern or other power banks to take the load off of your car battery.

Get the power bank and solar panel combo at REI for just $113 (reduced from $150).

Jetboil Flash Cooking System: 25% off

REI

This all-in-one cooking system can bring 16 ounces of liquid to a boil in 100 seconds at the push of its push-button igniter. Just bring along a 100g canister of isobutane-propane (which conveniently stashes away in the cup for transport).

With room for up to one liter of coffee, cocoa, soup or your favorite freeze-dried meal, it's fast and easy to treat yourself to a hot beverage or meal at the end of a long day of hiking.

"I believe this thing should be in everyone's camping bag," says one REI reviewer.

Get the handy cooking system at REI for just $98 (reduced from $130).

Save 40% on The North Face Recon Pack

REI

Durable and spacious, The North Face Recon Pack is the perfect hiking backpack for day trips. With 30 liters of storage capacity, there's room for water, snacks, sunscreen and everything else you'll need out on the trail. All of that's protected by the backpack's ripstop nylon exterior.

For fragile or valuable items like sunglasses or your phone, there's a fleece-lined pocket to keep them safe and separate from the rest of your gear.

Get the durable hiking backpack at REI for just $65 (reduced from $109).

Get $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2x Solar

REI

One of the best smartwatches you can take on the trail, the Garmin Instinct 2 solar boasts durability that can withstand life's adventures, including shock resistance and water resistance up to 100 meters. The GPS watch from Garmin connects to three global navigation satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS and Galileo so you'll be able to track your routes no matter how far off the beaten track you are.

Best of all, it features powerful solar charging to keep the battery charged even if you're far from an outlet. With at least three hours of direct sunlight per day, the smartwatch's battery life is unlimited.

During the REI Anniversary Sale, you can get the advanced hiking smartwatch for just $350 (reduced from $450).

More great camping gear deals at the REI Anniversary Sale