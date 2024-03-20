Vital Proteins

One of the most popular collagen and wellness brands is on sale on Amazon right now during the Big Spring Sale. Elite athletes, including Olympian Colleen Quigley, a pro steeplechaser, have come to rely on the collagen powder that doubles as a protein powder and Vitamin C boost.

Keep reading to learn more about what Vital Protein Collagen Peptides are used for and how you can get some at the lowest possible price.

Note: Because collagen peptides and powders are considered supplements, they're not regulated by the FDA. We strongly suggest consulting your doctor before adding any supplement to your regimen if you are currently taking medication or have medical issues.

Stock up and save: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Amazon

Delivering 20 grams of collagen per serving, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a popular supplement for those looking to improve skin, hair and nail health while also getting a protein boost to their diet. This celebrity-loved formula packs 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and 80 mg of hyaluronic acid, which is said to help rehydrate the skin.

In addition to the immune-boosting benefits you might already know vitamin C for, studies show the essential antioxidant also helps increase the body's natural collagen production. So with a daily dose of Vital Proteins, you're not only getting a boost of collagen in your diet but potentially improving your body's ability to make its own collagen.

Derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides promises to be easily digested and naturally absorbed for skin, hair and nail support.

The Jennifer Aniston-endorsed supplement brand is an Amazon top-seller, earning 4.5 stars from over 197,000 ratings.

Get a 9.33-ounce tub (13 servings) of the popular collagen supplement while it's on sale for just $20. If you choose the subscribe and save option, you can bring the price down even further.

Top features of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides:

Each serving offers 20 grams of collagen peptides.

The added Vitamin C is meant to help your body increase production of its own collagen.

With 18 grams of protein per serving, this can also double as a protein powder

What you need to know about collagen supplements

To answer the most important questions about collagen, we looked at studies on how effective they are. They found that collagen supplements increased skin hydration, decreased skin roughness and slightly increased skin elasticity. Almost all participants reported some improvements in their skin within two months after introducing collagen supplementation, like this powder from Vital Proteins, into their regime.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your skin. Like all proteins in the body, which need to be replaced, our bodies lose collagen over time. That has a big effect on the skin. Collagen supplements can help improve the appearance and firmness of skin, even if slightly, over time.

Katey Davidson, a registered dietician nutritionist, says collagen supplementation has great potential. "There are quite a few studies that have found improvements in skin hydration and elasticity after taking a collagen powder for at least 12 weeks, which is promising."

Davidson did suggest further research is needed. "We need higher quality research to understand if it's the collagen supplement itself or the fact that the person is consuming more protein in general. But, most research to date has found benefit to taking collagen powders for improving skin health."

Look for products that offer at least 10 grams of collagen per serving. Destini Moody, a registered dietician who leads performance nutrition for the NBA G League Ignite, offered more detail.

"Both capsules and powders are equally effective because capsules are basically collagen powder in a capsule," Moody says. "Capsules tend to be more convenient and versatile, but powders tend to contain more collagen per serving, since only a finite amount of powder can be fit into a capsule which requires a higher daily dosage when supplementing."

Moody also suggested choosing a collagen supplement with as few additives as possible, though she stated many collagen powders will include vitamin C, which helps with collagen absorption, and hyaluronic acid, which can help with joint support.

Since collagen comes from animal-based proteins, vegans and vegetarians should avoid collagen supplementation. And because collagen supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, consult your physician before introducing collagen into your regimen.