Collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body, is found in the bones, skin, tendons and muscles. Collagen proteins comprise almost 33% off the body's protein. As we age, our body makes less and less collagen, which leads to less elasticity in the skin. It makes sense that as anti-aging products and health and wellness supplementation gain in popularity, collagen powders and supplements would gain in popularity as well.

With so many collagen powders and products available, it can be hard to cut through the clutter and know what works. Some collagen products make very bold claims about the effectiveness of supplementation. As much as we'd love to find the fountain of youth, what we really care about is recommending quality products that don't overpromise or underdeliver.

The best collagen powders and supplements

Does collagen really help skin look younger and tighter? Keep reading. We've got all the answers, plus the best collagen powders online.

Teami

We've been impressed with Teami's Gut Love gut powder -- its consistency and taste is an upgrade over its competitors. Teami impressed us again with its Butterfly Collagen powder, which is derived from the scales of sustainable wild-caught codfish -- an excellent source of collagen. Teami adds antioxidants in in the form of acai berry and butterfly pea flower rich in polyphenols for "overall beauty support."

We like Teami's products overall, which are gluten-free, sugar-free and soy-free. This powder contains no fillers or additives, sugars or mercury or heavy metals.

Regularly priced at $39, this collagen power is currently $19 at Amazon. Verified customers laud this powder's taste stating that it's the "best I've tasted so far."

Key features of Teami Butterfly collagen powder:

Servings per container: 20

Collagen per serving: 10 grams

Price per serving: $0.88

Collagen source: Scales of sustainable, wild-caught codfish

Flavor: Berry

Form: Powder

Amazon

You'd be hard-pressed to find a round up of favorite collagen supplements that doesn't include Vital Proteins. The Jennifer Aniston-endorsed supplement brand is an Amazon top-seller, earning 4.6 stars from verified customers. Boasting high-quality ingredients, Vital Proteins delivers -- its collagen powder is made from the hides of pasture-raised bovine.

Note: This product uses two scoops per serving, which delivers 20 grams of collagen per serving. That means each container has 13 servings.

Key features of Vital Proteins collagen powder:

Servings per container: 13

Collagen per serving: 20 grams

Price per serving: $1.73

Collagen source: Hides of grass fed, pasture-raised cattle

Flavor: Unflavored

Form: Powder

Amazon

A convenient collagen powder for those on the go who might want to take their powder to the gym, to work or when traveling, Bubs collagen packets provide 20 grams of collagen sourced from pasture-raised cattle. This unflavored collagen supplement offers support for skin, bones and joints. It's gluten-free, dairy and sugar-free as well. Bubs collagen packets mix well with your morning coffee.

Currently on sale on Amazon, use Amazon's $3 coupon and pay just $30 for a pack of 20.

Key features of Bubs collagen packets:

Servings per container: 20.

Collagen per serving: 20 grams

Price per packet: $1.66

Collagen source: Pasture-raised cattle

Flavor: Unflavored

Form: Powder packets

Amazon

Designed for athletes, Momentus collagen powder features a clinically researched formula combining bovine collagen and vitamin C. Not only does Momentus collagen powder support skin and hair growth, this formulation promises to improve the integrity of tendons, muscles and joints.

Key features of Momentus collagen powder:

Servings per container: 30

Collagen per serving: 15 grams

Price per serving: $1.73

Collagen source: Grass-fed bovine hide

Flavor: Unflavored

Form: Powder

Amazon

For those who find powders inconvenient, Vital Vitamins collagen pills offers a high-quality alternative that some may find easier to slip into their routine. Here, there's no mixing or smoothie-making.

Made from a variety of collagen sources, this formulation includes a blend of hydrolyzed collagen peptides from beef (bovine), marine, chicken bone broth, and eggshell membrane. Easily absorbed, this collagen supplement is small enough to take with you on the go.

Of all the collagen powders we reviewed, Vital Vitamins collagen pills was one of few that left buyers complaining about the taste. If you're sensitive to the taste or smell of fish, this pill might not be your cup of collagen.

This supplement is currently $18 on Amazon (reduced from $32).

Key features of Vital Vitamins collagen pills:

Servings per container: 50

Collagen per serving: 1,600 mg per capsule

Price per capsule: $0.12

Collagen source: Beef (bovine), marine, chicken bone broth, and eggshell membrane

Flavor: Unflavored

Form: Capsule

Amazon

A terrific alternative to powders and pills, Nature Made collagen gummies feature a combination of vitamin C and zinc, plus vitamin E and biotin, all touted to be good for the skin. This collagen gummy is gluten-free, contains no synthetic dyes, no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners.

Worth noting: This gummy is a good alternative for those who don't want to bother mixing a powder and don't like to swallow pills, but this supplement contains 1 gram of sugar and delivers less collagen per serving than others featured in this article.

Nature Made collagen gummies are currently $12 at Amazon (reduced from $16).

Key features of Nature Made collagen gummies:

Servings per container: 60

Collagen per serving:

Price per gummy: $0.21

Collagen source: 100 mg

Flavor: Lemon

Form: Flavored gummy

What you need to know about collagen supplements



To answer the most important questions about collagen, we looked at studies on the effectiveness of collagen supplementation. They found that collagen supplements increased skin hydration, decreased skin roughness and slightly increased skin elasticity. Almost all participants reported some improvements in their skin within two months after introducing collagen supplementation, like this powder from Vital Proteins, into their regime.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in skin. Like all proteins in the body, which need to replaced, our bodies lose collagen over time. That has a big effect on the skin. Collagen supplements like Teami's Butterfly Collagen can help improve the appearance and firmness of skin, even if slightly, over time.

Katey Davidson, a registered dietician nutritionist, further confirmed the effectiveness of collagen supplementation. "There are quite a few studies that have found improvements in skin hydration and elasticity after taking a collagen powder for at least 12 weeks, which is promising."

Davidson did suggest further research is needed. "We need higher quality research to understand if it's the collagen supplement itself or the fact that the person is consuming more protein in general. But, most research to date has found benefit to taking collagen powders for improving skin health."

When looking to add collagen supplements to your daily wellness routine, look for products that offer at least 10 grams of collagen per serving. Destini Moody, a registered dietician who leads performance nutrition for the NBA G League Ignite, offered more detail into the best form for collagen powders and supplements.

"Both capsules and powders are equally effective because capsules are basically collagen powder in a capsule," Moody says. "Capsules tend to be more convenient and versatile, but powders tend to contain more collagen per serving, since only a finite amount of powder can be fit into a capsule which requires a higher daily dosage when supplementing."

Moody also suggested choosing a collagen supplement with as few additives as possible, though she stated many collagen powders will include vitamin C, which helps with collagen absorption, and/or hylauronic acid, which can help with joint support.

Since collagen comes from animal-based proteins, vegans and vegetarians should avoid collagen supplementation. And because collagen supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, consult your physician before introducing collagen into your regime.

