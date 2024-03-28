Getty Images

If you've noticed that everyone seems to be talking about the "magic" of gut powders to fight bloating, you're not imagining things. According to a survey of over 71,000 participants, 61% reported having gastrointestinal issues within the past week. With two-thirds of the population dealing with stomach issues, the conversation is bound to come up. Studies show that probiotics, a key ingredient in gut powders, can help with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and other digestive issues.

Magic is fun in movies and while watching sports, but when it comes to our health, we're all about facts and science. So with all the talk about gut health, especially on TikTok, we decided to dig in, ask the experts and separate fact from fiction. If you've been curious if gut powders really do help with digestive health, we've got the skinny on gut powders so you can stay focused on all that magic on the March Madness basketball courts this year.

Note: Gut powders are not regulated by the FDA. Check with your doctor before adding any supplements or powders to your daily routine.

Best gut health capsule overall: Ritual Synbiotic +

Ritual

If you spend much time on Instagram (no shame in your social media game), you may have seen Ritual, a female-founded vitamin and supplement company that specializes in easy-to-digest vitamins and supplements, featuring cleaning ingredients. Sold by subscription, Ritual allows customers to customize their subscription, pausing delivery if you're not quite through a previous order.

Ritual delivers on its promise of digestible supplements that can be taken with or without food (a bonus for those of us who remember to take our vitamins long after we've eaten) that won't wreak havoc on your stomach. The fact that Ritual is now available on Amazon had this writer's interest piqued by the brand's gut health supplement after using its daily supplement for years.

Where Ritual's Synbiotic+ gut health supplement shines is that it's a 3-in-1 supplement, featuring prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics. The probiotic blend delivers 11 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) from "two of the world's most clinically studied strains." The combination targets bad bacteria in the gut while claiming to boost the immune system.

Ritual Synbiotic+ is available at Ritual or Amazon for $60 for a one-month supply.

Why we like Ritual Synbiotic+:

This gut supplement doesn't need to be refrigerated.

Get 11 billion CFUs of beneficial gut bacteria per capsule.

Ritual is third-party tested for purity, strength and composition to confirm you're getting what the label says you're getting.



A Ritual subscription can be canceled anytime and can be paused easily.

Whether buying through Amazon or Ritual, changing your subscription is easy.

This supplement is enhanced with mint, which tastes great.

Best gut powder overall: Gut Love by Teami

Revolve

Gut Love by Teami is a sugar-free, gluten-free gut powder featuring no artificial coloring or fillers. Offered in triple berry and unflavored, Gut Love includes 20 billion CFUs of a blend of seven probiotic strains.



This easy-to-digest gut powder is popular with fitness enthusiasts and users hoping to reduce bloat. We can't promise it does, but Teami does. Enthusiastic users were quick to tout Gut Love stating, "This tastes so good. I just drink it with water. My stomach feels less bloated. Going to need another one soon!"

Gut Love is available on sale on Amazon now for $25 (reduced from $37). It's also available for $37 at Revolve. One container yields 30 servings.

Why we like Gut Love:

Get 20 billion CFUs of 7 different strains of beneficial gut bacteria per serving to promote more biodiversity in your gut biome.

Gut Love is free of binders, sugar, soy, corn, gluten, dairy and artificial colors.

It tastes good.

Gut Love promises to increase regularity while decreasing bloating.

Most convenient gut powder: Zebora Probiotic Super Nutritional Powder

AG1

If you're trying to improve your gut health but find it hard to stay consistent with other capsules and powders, this Zebora probiotic super nutritional powder was made for you. Packaged in convenient single-serving packets, it's easy to toss this in your gym bag or purse so you can take it whenever makes sense for you. Just tear open the packet and dump the contents into your water bottle and drink.

You can also mix this gut powder with yogurt, apple sauce, smoothies, protein shakes or any other cold beverage or snack you like. It's unflavored so you don't have to worry about it impacting the taste of whatever you mix it into. That makes it super easy to take your daily dose whenever and wherever you remember to take it.

But convenience aside, it's also a potent blend. With 50 billion CFUs per serving, each bag offers one of the highest concentrations of probiotics you can find. That serving is a blend of 13 different probiotic strains to help promote more biodiversity in your gut biome.

Get a 30-count jar of the convenient on-the-go gut powder for $18 on Amazon.

Why we like Zebora Probiotic Super Nutritional Powder:

Each serving contains 50 billion CFUs of probiotics.

The 13-strain blend helps promote more diversity in your gut biome.

The convenient single-serving packs are easy to take with you so you can get your probiotic boost whenever you want.

This powder features a delayed-release technology to protect probiotics from stomach acid and improve their chances of reaching your intestinal tract alive.

Best probiotic blend in a gut capsule: Seed DS-01

Seed

Designed for both gastrointestinal and whole-body health, Seed is a 2-in-1 "capsule-in-capsule" probiotic and prebiotic. That design provides extra protection to the probiotic blend while helping promote the growth of the beneficial bacteria already in your gut.

The outer capsule is a prebiotic formula that starts breaking down in the stomach. Then, the inner capsule contains Seed's probiotic blend, keeping it protected from stomach acid so each capsule can deliver the largest possible starting dose to your intestinal tract.

Using 24 clinically studied probiotic strains, Seed promises to support systemic health with a wide variety of beneficial bacteria strains aimed at promoting digestive health, immune function, cardiovascular health and more.

A one-month supply of Seed is available at Seed.com for $50. You can also find it on Amazon for $59.

Why we like Seed DS-01:

The 2-in-1 capsule protects the probiotic blend from stomach acid so that it doesn't get released until it reaches your intestinal tract.

The 24-strain probiotic blend provides the widest variety of beneficial bacteria you'll find in a supplement, helping promote overall health.

Each serving contains 53.6 billion AFUs (Active Fluorescent Units, an alternative and more precise measurement of probiotic count).

Best choice on a budget: Nuven Naturals Gut Health

Amazon

Gut Health is a 3-in-1 digestive aid derived from probiotics, prebiotics, herbs and adaptogens for a daily gut support capsule. Gut Health features 10 billion CFU of probiotics and nine unique strains that help increase good bacteria in the gut.

The herbal blend includes turmeric root, ginger root, fenugreek seed, marshmallow powder and licorice powder to help support digestion and reduce gas and stomach discomfort.

Unlike many probiotics, Gut Health does not need to be refrigerated.

Gut Health is available at Amazon for $22. Each package contains a two-month supply, making this one of the most affordable gut health supplements.

Why we like Gut Health:

We like the probiotic, prebiotic and herbal compilation.

The capsule offering means taste is not a concern.

Gut Health is markedly less expensive than other gut powders and capsules.

More top-rated gut powders and capsules

The best gut powders to reduce bloating

When suggesting gut powders, we looked for powders with clean ingredients. That means no sugar, soy or fillers.

"One key component often found in gut powders is dietary fiber, which acts as a prebiotic," says Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet. "Prebiotics serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, helping them thrive and maintain a balanced ecosystem in the gut."

"Additionally, these powders may include probiotics, which are live beneficial bacteria that can further enhance gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome. Other ingredients commonly found in gut powders may include herbs, enzymes, vitamins and minerals that can aid in digestion, reduce inflammation and support overall gut function."

When making our choices, we looked for gut powders that contained prebiotics and probiotics, the good bacteria that line the gut. Experts say that 10-20 billion CFU per day of probiotics is enough to maintain balance in the gut.

What you really need to know about gut health

Thanks to scientific advances coupled with a social media fascination, digestive health is one of the trendiest wellness topics to date. Gut health even has a hashtag on TikTok with #GutTok receiving roughly 1.2 billion views to date. All that gut talk means a lot of science-y buzzwords get thrown around, leaving many not sure what's fact and what's not.

So what is the gut? The gut as it is referenced in conversations about bloating and digestive health refers to the entire gastrointestinal tract, which includes all major organs of the digestive system. When your GI tract digests food, it breaks down the most basic parts while the body absorbs the vitamins and nutrients. Your body regulates the process by using (good) bacteria, hormones and nerves. Gut health can impact everything from your mood to your weight and digestion. Simply put, when the bacteria in your gut are off balance, it can throw your mood and your health into a tailspin.

Good bacteria in your gut, called gut flora, strengthens the gut walls, while also activating immune functions in the cells in your gut walls. That helps keep your immune system up and bad bacteria out. Good bacteria keep the gut walls strong, which helps keep bad bacteria from slipping into the bloodstream and causing inflammation (which is linked to a whole host of ailments from bad digestion to allergies).

So do gut powders work? "For some people, consuming a gut health-focused powder that helps either rebalance the levels of bacteria, or that offer particular enzymes that are also associated with the breakdown of the nutrients, can be beneficial for relieving some of the bloating and side effects following the food consumption," says Kara Landau, a Prebiotic RD and world-leading gut health registered dietician.

That doesn't mean gut powders are for everyone. "If someone is suffering from a condition such as SIBO, or has been diagnosed with IBS," Landau says, "I would recommend that they seek specific guidance from a practitioner such as a GI doctor or registered dietitian who specializes in gut health disorders before adding in any new gut health powders to ensure that they do not exacerbate any of the negative symptoms they are trying to reduce."