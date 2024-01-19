Boarderie

The NFL playoffs are here, which means Super Bowl LVIII is just on the horizon. That means it's time to start planning your playoffs and Super Bowl watch parties.

When it comes to watching the big game, we want the best meat on the grill, NFL-themed decor that sets the mood and enough snacks to keep the crowd happy. (Buy enough that you won't run out!)

Throwing the ultimate NFL watch party begins with your TV. Early 2024 clearance deals make it easy to upgrade your home entertainment setup with best TV for watching sports. Keep reading for our favorite TV for watching the Super Bowl, our favorite grocery delivery services, our favorite NFL fan gear shop and the must-have snacks that will seriously level up your Super Bowl watch party.

Super Bowl party essentials

Whether you're a seasoned party planning pro, or this is your first time hosting an NFL watch party, having the essentials on hand can completely change the game. From the perfect TV, to the perfect snacks, we've got your game day covered.

The best TV for watching Super Bowl LVIII: Samsung "The Frame" TV

Amazon

Part work of art, part top-quality sports-viewing TV, the Samsung "The Frame" TV remains a favorite with NFL fans -- and our readers -- from one season to the next. Not only does The Frame feature a built-in motion sensor that displays photos and art on the TV when not in use, turning your living room into a technically-advanced museum, it has a matte display that eliminates glare from the screen regardless of the viewing angle. That means there's no bad angles and no missed plays at your NFL viewing party.

"The Frame" also features a slim-fit wall mount, which allows the TV to hang flush with the wall. And the one cord set up means your TV remains more piece of art than a clunky box with cables hanging down.

The best Super Bowl LVIII snack: Guy Fieri Trash Can Nachos

Goldbelly

Fieri's Trash Can Nachos kit is a nacho stack that includes all the fixings, including chips, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled onions. Fieri's terrific brisket tops the stack.

Heat a few of the ingredients in the oven and assemble your nachos (clever trash can included, naturally) before the big reveal just prior to kickoff, halftime or whenever you choose to serve. Guests will remember your Trash Can Nachos even if they don't remember the results of the game.

Goldbelly delivers Fieri's Trash Can Nachos with ice packs. After adding this item to your cart, select a delivery date of your choice. Don't wait too long. Goldbelly's Super Bowl LVIII ship dates will fill up. Suggested delivery is at least two days prior to the big game.

Best party favor: NFL team color M&Ms

M&M

We think a bowl or two of team-themed candy will really make your NFL watch party stand out. M&M's lets you personalize their delicious chocolate candies. Choose up to three colors to represent your team. Add text or an image, like a team logo or city initials, to elevate your NFL theme to the next level. Choose your packing and you've just created the ultimate Super Bowl party favor.

Right now, save $15 on an order of $75 or more with code SAVOR.

Note: Standard shipping takes about 5-6 business days, so order soon to ensure your treats arrive by game day.

Best meat and appetizer sampler: Omaha Steaks Gameday Favorites Sampler

Omaha Steaks

A massive offering, this sampler includes: two (16 oz.) packs of fully cooked chicken wings, one (12 oz.) package of mini lobster grilled cheese, one (16 oz.) package of Redhook Ale beer-battered shrimp, two (9.3 oz.) pieces of artisan flatbread filet mignon cheesesteak, one (11.5 oz.) package of gourmet franks in a blanket and one (18 oz.) package of fully cooked beef meatballs.

Having tried this sampler ourselves, we were impressed by the quality and quantity of the food and the packaging, which includes heating and defrost instructions that even non-chefs can follow.

Omaha Steaks offers free shipping and packs your sampler on ice, so you're guaranteed a fresh game day feast. Make sure to order your sampler with enough time for it to arrive and defrost pre-game (it needs 24 hours to defrost before heating). Omaha Steaks orders usually arrive within two to three business days. Rush Saturday shipping is available for an extra charge.

This gameday treat is on sale at Omaha Steaks for $137, reduced from $275.

Best grill for game day grilling: Weber Spirit S-315 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

Weber's 4.7-star-rated gas grill is ideal for entertaining a game day crowd. It features convenient side tables for serving platters and sauces, while grilling tools hang from specialized tool hooks. The grill is constructed from sleek and easy to clean stainless steel, while the cooking grates are made from porcelain-enamel cast iron. Durable, easy to clean and heat-retaining, this grill is designed to deliver the perfect sear.

Three stainless steel burners with 32,000 BTU per hour input create even heat throughout the entire cooking space. We like the warming rack, which offers extra space to toast buns and keep food warm.

This grill features flavorizer bars that catch drippings to enhance that smoky flavor of your food, while protecting burners from grease.

Throw these meats on the grill for the perfect gameday meal

Best game day grocery delivery service: Instacart

Instacart

Once you've planned your Super Bowl LVIII game-day menu, you'll need to stock up on everything you need to get your feast on. Braving lines and parking-lot karma at the supermarket can make someone want to bench themselves from hosting. We like avoid all the grocery chaos (and the inevitable cart with a broken wheel) by ordering our groceries. Instacart is our favorite grocery delivery service for accessing our local supermarket.

You don't have to be an Instacart member to use the service, but you'll pay a service fee starting at $3.99 for same-day delivery each time you order over $35. Delivery is free on your first order, though there may be a minimum cart amount required to take advantage of the first-time freebie.

NFL Themed Tableware Set

Amazon

What's a theme party with football theme décor? This party pack serves 25 and includes 9-inch paper dinner plates, 7-inch paper dessert plates, 9-ounce cups, 3-ply 6.5" x 6.5" folded paper napkins, a 54" x 108" disposable plastic tablecloth and paper banner. Rated 4.5 stars.

NFL Team-Themed Barware

Fanatics

Fanatics has a wide range of NFL team-themed barware in different styles. Click on the link to find your team.

Best football-themed charcuterie board: Boarderie football cheese and meat charcuterie board

Boarderie

NFL viewing parties are really about two things: football and snacks. When it comes to the latter, we love a large charcuterie board for putting out a spread (no dishes to wash or toss is a bonus).

Boarderie's pre-assembled charcuterie boards take the guess work and the prep out of Super Bowl snacking, while still over-delivering on a wow factor for your guests. The football-themed board comes in three different sizes, each containing hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives and spreads. Crackers are included, as are bamboo cutlery serving kits.

These boards arrive sealed for freshness. It lasts 7-10 days in the refrigerator.

When is Super Bowl LVIII

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will be played live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS and stream exclusively on Paramount+.

How to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party



To host a terrific Super Bowl LVIII party, you'll need a great TV and sound system, plus ample food and drinks. Put together the right guest list and the big game will do the rest. Here are some party planning tips.

