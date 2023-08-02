You've been working on your swing and quite frankly, it's looking good. The time you've been putting is been paying off. Now you're inspired (maybe it was that Steph Curry hole-in-one) to up your game and take it to the next level.
That means bringing in the golf cavalry by way of the latest golf tech.
From simulators, to launch monitors and range finders from top brands like Callaway and Rapsodo, technology has the potential to become your own personal golf guide, there to kindly offer correction and guidance to help you reach your golf goals this summer.
How golf tech can help you improve your game
Offering real-time feedback on everything from choosing the right clubs to distance to the flag and wind conditions, adding golf tech to your arsenal of tools can drastically improve your game (as well as the fun).
In this article, we'll focus on golf launch monitors, like the CBS Sports readers' favorite Rapsodo launch monitor (now 40% off on Amazon), range finders like Callaway's top-selling 300 Pro offering, golf simulators and golf watches like the Garmin Approach S62.
The best golf launch monitors
A golf launch monitor is as doppler radar or camera-based portable device that measures metrics on your shot. Gather data from the moment your club hits the ball, a launch monitor offers feedback so you can improve your swing, choose the right clubs and have better control of your game.
Launch monitors offer insight into carry distance, swing speed, ball speed, spin rate and more. That means a launch monitor can drastically improve your efficiency, which will ultimately lead to quicker improvements. Ranging in price for hundreds of dollars to thousands, there are quality launch monitors at every price point.
Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor
Rapsodo's launch monitor (6.85 x 7.72 x 2.28 inches), a favorite of Amazon shoppers and CBS Sports readers alike, is pocket-sized and pairs with a mobile device for immediate swing replay.
Top features of Rapsodo Launch Monitor:
- Uses primary doppler radar technology combined with mobile device
- Personalized metrics and session highlights
- Evaluates 24 shots, two approach targets, and Driver swings to analyze your game in under 20 minutes.
- Analyzes nine core metrics: Swing, carry, spin, total, ball speed, launch direction, club speed, launch direction, launch apex, launch angle and smash factor
- Use USB charging cable (included)
- Compatible on with iOS—iPhone or iPad required
Why we like it: We like that this launch monitor fits in your pockets, pairs with an iPhone, offers many metrics generally saved for more expensive devices and the price (especially Amazon's sale price) can't be beat.
Rapsodo Mobile Golf Launch Monitor, $300 (reduced from $500)$300 at Amazon
FlightScope Mevo Portable Gold Launch Monitor
FlightScope's 4.2-star rated launch monitor (3.5 x 1.5 x 2.4 inches) is lightweight and portable, allowing you to get feedback on your game anywhere you go.
Top features of FlightScope Mevo:
- Measures eight full swing performance data parameters, including direct spin measurement
- Includes PGA and LPGA challenges, long drive competition and range competition
- Battery life up to eight hours (rechargeable battery included)
- Bluetooth connection
- Automatic video with data overlay
- iOS and Android compatible
Why we like it: We like the eight-hour battery life which lasts a full day on then some on the course. A highlight here are the PGA and LPGA challenges, which keep you on your toes and up your game.
FlightScope Mevo Portable Gold Launch Monitor, $449 (reduced from $500)$449 at Amazon
Voice Caddie PlayBetter Swing Caddie SC300i Golf Launch Monitor
Amazon buyers lauded this 4.4-star rated launch monitor (6.5 x 4.5 x 1 inch), calling it a terrific buy for the price.
Top features of Swing Caddie SC300i:
- Remote control-operated
- Measures: carry/total distance, smash factor, launch angle, swing speed, apex, ball speed
- Highly precise suing calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors combined with Bluetooth tracking of real-time data
- Voice output gives distance data
- Up to 20 hours battery life
- LCD display delivers feedback
- Measuring range 10-370 yards
Why we like it: The voice commands offering distance data is a big plus here, keeping players focused on their swing and choosing the right clubs. The extended battery life is a top feature as well.
Voice Caddie PlayBetter Swing Caddie SC300i Golf Launch Monitor, $410 (reduced from $510)$410 at Amazon
More top-rated golf launch monitors on Amazon:
- 10 hours of battery life and video feedback: Garmin Approach R10, $550 (reduced from $600)
- 4.6-star rated handheld launch monitor: Bushnell Golf Phantom 2, $130
The best range finders
Range finders vary in size from small handhelds to large, still portable, devices that assess distance to the flag, incline and decline, while some can even track hazards and wind conditions to help the user better choose their clubs. Cost for a quality range finder is $100-$400 and many can be mounted on a stand bag or looped around the wrist for easy transport.
Range finders: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
A top choice with CBS Sports readers and Amazon buyers, Callaway is one of the most trusted names in golf gear and golf tech. Verified buyers say you should "just get this one," praising the quality construction of this range finder.
Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:
- Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance
- Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards
- +/- 1 yard accuracy
- Can measure in yards or meters
- Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away
- Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance
- External slope on/off swich
- Legal for tournament play
- Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic "quick-close" band
Range finders: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, $200 (reduced from $300)$200 at Amazon
Bushnell Tour V5 / Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder
Like Callaway, Bushnell is a highly trusted name in golf gear and equipment, giving us ease-of-mind when purchasing tech intended to up our game. But what sold us was reviewers' continual comments on this range finders' ease of use. Bushnell's 4.6-star rated laser golf rangefinder bundle includes: divot repair tool, lens cloth, two (2) CR2 batteries.
Top features of Bushnell Laser Rangefinder:
- Features Pin Seeker with visual JOLT technology, allowing user to quickly and easily close in on the flag without acquiring background targets
- 5-1,330 yard range performance
- 6x magnification
Bushnell Tour V5 / Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder, $305$305 at Amazon
Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS
Buyers have come to rely on Garmin for their top-tier GPS smart watches. The brand applied that GPS technology its range finder, which comes with a microfiber cloth.
From wind speed displays to adjusted yardage for uphill and downhill slopes, Garmin levels up with its range finder. Well worth the price, in our humble opinion.
Top features of Garmin Approach Z82:
- Map overlays show entire layout, including each hazard
- Pin Pointer feature tells you the direction to the pin, helpful when you can't see the green
- Image stabilization makes it easier to find and range the flag
- Adjusts yardage for uphill and downhill shots based on elevation change from where user is standing to the flag
- Displays wind speed and direction
- Connect to Garmin golf app for more data
Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS, $600$600 at Amazon
More top-rated range finders on Amazon
- Best rechargeable rangefinder: REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder with 7x Magnificaiton, $110 (reduced from $160)
- Great value and price: Precision Pro NX7 Pro Golf Rangefinder, $150 with coupon (reduced from $190)
- Best ergonomic design: Wosports Golf Rangefinder, $75 (reduced from $100)
The best golf simulators
A golf simulator takes the boredom out of practice. They allow you to virtually practice on thousands of courses around the world, day or night. No broken windows here.
Phigolf2 Golf Simulator with Swing Stick
Easy to set up and use, this ultra-realistic simulator features a smart sensor that gives the feeling the user is really striking the ball. Just attach the Bluetooth sensor to your own golf club for practice. As if the words "easy setup" aren't enticing enough, we like the simulator's pre-set courses. Rated 4.0 stars.
Top features of Phigolf 2 Simulator:
- Features 76 courses and 3D data analysis to help you understand how you play and how to improve
- Online networking connects users worldwide
- Easy setup takes the hassle out of getting started
Pair it with: GolfForever Swing Trainer Aid & Kit
Createad by golf pro Scottie Scheffler, this all-in-one golf swing trainer kit focuses on a safe approach to improving a golf swing that focuses on core strength and mobility. We were impressed by its 4.6-star review, even more impressed by the buyer who called this durable and lightweight product "life changing."
Top features of Golf Forever Swing Trainer:
- Includes 30-day training video access
- Designed to improve the 3 keys to gain distance and consistency: mobility, balance and speed
- Training bar is 44 inches
GolfForever Swing Trainer Aid & Kit, $200$200 at Amazon
The best golf watch
Golf watches are a category of smart watch that's part range finder, part fitness tracker. Golf watches can track distance to the flag like a range finder, assess wind conditions to better help choose the right clubs, all while tracking fitness data like heart rate, calories burned. Some offer course maps and green contour data -- all on a small, stylish wearable.
Garmin Approach S10
A leader in golf tech, Garmin scores again with its 4.4-star rated golf smartwatch watch. This feature-heavy golf watch comes at an approachable price point. We like that it's lightweight as well, and won't get in the way of the game at hand.
Top features of Garmin Approach S10:
- Simple and easy to use
- Lightweight, comfortable on the course
- High-resolution, sunlight-readable display
- Tracks your round, total distance player and total time
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode
- Offers over 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide
- Provides yardage to the front, back and middle of the green
Garmin Approach S10, $130 (reduced from $150)$130 at Amazon
More top-rated golf watches from Garmin
- Offers built-in virtual caddie and advanced GPS: Garmin Approach S62, $500
- Easy-to-read 1.2" touchscreen: Garmin Approach S42, $250 (reduced from $300)
- Golf-specific GPS watch: Garmin Approach S12, $200