President's Day weekend is here, and that means huge savings on TVs. Retailers everywhere are offering deep discounts on some of our favorite TVs for watching sports. From a 30% price drop on select sizes of Samsung's "The Frame" to a popular smart TV for under $150, now is a great time to upgrade the heart of your home entertainment system.

Our favorite TV deals to shop on Presidents' Day weekend

Here are the best deals on sports TVs that you can shop right now.

Samsung's Frame TV: Save up to 33% at Walmart

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TV is probably the best of the TV deals we've seen in 2024 so far.

Samsung's "The Frame" is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the football action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

At Walmart, select sizes are on sale with prices starting at $1,098 for the 50-inch size (reduced from $1,300).

Shop more sizes of Samsung's "The Frame:"

Sylvox outdoor TV: $899 (save $321)

The Sylvox Deck Series TV is one of the best outdoor TVs you'll find under $1,000. The weatherproof TV features crystal clear 2160p resolution on an ultra bright (1,000 nits) anti-glare screen. So you can watch the game any time of day and enjoy a bright, clear picture. It works just as great on the patio as it does out by the pool -- anywhere that gets partial sun.

When summer rolls around, the TV's built-in air circulation system helps keep it cool, while the durable IP55 construction keeps dust and water out.

The 43-inch size of this durable outdoor TV is on sale at Walmart and Amazon for $899 (reduced from $1,220).

LG B3 series OLED TV: $1,287 (save $1,113)



This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast. This results in a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you'll still get a great 4K picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find this 4.5-star-rated LG television at Amazon right now for just $1,277 (reduced from $2,000).

55" TCL Q6 series QLED 4K smart TV: $320 (save $80)

Here's your chance to upgrade to a QLED TV on a budget: Best Buy and Amazon have cut the price of this 4.0-star-rated smart TV down as low as $368, a savings of nearly 20% off its list price of $450 at other retailers. It runs the Google TV operating system, so its a great choice for those with a Google Assistant-based smart home setup.

Beyond the enhanced QLED display, we like that there's a mode that optimizes this 4K TV for gaming. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats.

Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV: Save up to 29%

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. All sizes of Amazon 4 Series TV are on sale right now for Presidents' Day. The larger the TV you buy, the more money you'll save.

40" Hisense FHD LED Roku TV: $148

If you're looking for a smaller TV, Walmart has a number of great budget options on sale right now for Presidents' Day, including this 40-inch Hisense 1080p Roku smart TV that's available for $148. It's not a 4K TV, but given its smaller size, that may not matter much to your eyes.

This Hisense Roku TV features a 1080p high definition LCD screen with full array LED backlight to add even crisper definition. With a slim bezel design, the TV boasts a wider viewing angle so everyone in the room can see the action. It makes a great TV for an office or the kids' bedroom -- anywhere a big screen TV would be out of place.

55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K: $1,048 (save $450)

The Neo QLED 4K TV features some of the latest and greatest Samsung screen technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant color while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day it is or where you've placed it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $1,048 at Amazon (reduced from $1,500). You can also save on other sizes. The screen comes in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

65" LG UR9000 series 4K TV: $547 (save $83)



This 4.3-star-rated LG 4K TV is one of the best options at its price point. It boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound, transforming lower-resolution content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in your TV. The AI can automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in the room so you're always getting the optimal brightness level.

All sizes of this LG television are on sale at Amazon, ranging from 43- to 75-inches, but the best discount is on the 65-inch size show here. Regularly $630, you can get it this Presidents' Day weekend for $547 at Amazon.