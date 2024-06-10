Taylormade

When shopping for golf clubs for kids, the trick is finding the right balance between quality and affordability. Kids will outgrow their golf clubs almost as quickly as they outgrow clothes and shoes. So you don't want to spend thousands on a set that will be too small for them in a year or two. At the same time, a cheaply made set can ruin the fun of the game by being too flimsy to get a good shot or too imbalanced to learn proper swing mechanics.

So the best kids' golf clubs are complete sets that typically feature fewer clubs to keep the cost down while focusing on quality construction of the clubs that are included in the set. They should also be fairly forgiving so that kids can experience the thrill of a great shot, even while they're still learning the fundamentals. To help you find the perfect set for your little one, we've rounded up the best kids' golf clubs for young golfers of all ages in 2024.

Best kids golf clubs overall: Callaway XJ junior golf set

PGA Tour Superstore

For young golfers ready to start their golfing journey, the Callaway XJ junior golf set is a great option. Available in three different levels, each tailored to a different age group, the Callaway XJ golf club set incorporates some of Callaway's best technologies to create high-performance clubs that are lightweight and short enough for your young golfer.

The Level 1 set includes a durable golf stand bag with four clubs: a fairway wood, 7-iron, sand wedge and putter -- all with a shaft length suited to kids aged three to five years. The Level 2 set includes all of those as well as a driver and 9-iron with slightly longer shafts designed for kids between the ages of five and eight. The Level 3 set adds a hybrid golf club and is made for kids aged eight to 12.

With graphite shafts, titanium heads and generous loft, the premium golf clubs included in each set are optimized to be as forgiving as possible so they can make contact with the ball and get great distance. Meanwhile, the balance and feel of these golf clubs is about as close to an adult set as it gets, so kids will be able to easily transition to an adult set when they're ready.

Prices start at $200 for the Level 1 Callaway XJ junior golf set.

Top features of the Callaway XJ junior golf set:

The Callaway XJ junior golf set includes premium clubs featuring graphite shafts and titanium heads.

The Level 1 set includes a fairway wood, 7-iron, sand wedge and putter while the Level 2 set adds a driver and 9-iron and the Level 3 set adds a hybrid.

Lightweight yet durable, these golf clubs are built to perform like a premium set while being sized right for young players.

For the Level 3 set, head to Amazon where it's available for $400.

Best kids golf clubs for young golfers who want to go pro: Team Taylormade junior set

PGA Tour Superstore

For kids who already love golf and are ready to get serious about training, it's worth splurging on a premium set like the Team Taylormade junior set. The 7-club set will allow your young golfer to get familiar with a wide range of clubs so that when they're ready for their first grown-up set, they'll know exactly what kind of clubs they want to include.

The set includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, wedge and putter--all engineered to be light and appropriately balanced for kids between the ages of 10 and 12 (or between 54 inches and 59 inches tall). With above-average loft across the lineup compared to adult clubs, this set from Taylormade is designed to help young golfers launch the golf ball higher and farther.

Kid-friendly sizing aside, this junior set also features surprisingly advanced materials and design. For example, the driver is made from titanium, a super durable yet lightweight material that makes it easier to swing. The 400cc head on the driver is also smaller, allowing kids to build up more speed through their swing without losing control of the club.

The irons and wedges are all optimized for maximum loft, compensating for the shorter height of young golfers. Lastly, the putter is shaped for easy alignment so kids can finish their shots with confidence.

Get the kid-friendly Team Taylormade golf set from the PGA Tour Superstore for $500.

Top features of the Team Taylormade junior set:

This set includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, wedge, putter and a carry golf bag

All seven clubs are lighter and balanced with kids in mind so they can swing with confidence.

The high loft set helps kids launch the ball higher, faster and farther even though they're shorter than your average golfer.

With a range of woods, irons and hybrids, it's a great starter set to familiarize kids with different types of golf clubs.

You can also find smaller sizes of these golf clubs for younger kids, starting at $250 for a set made for kids aged four through six.

Most forgiving kids golf clubs: Wilson Profile JGI

Wilson

Wilson Profile JGI is a junior version of Wilson's popular Profile series of golf clubs. The adult Wilson Profile clubs are built to be beginner-friendly thanks to optimized club heads with large sweet spots so players can get straight, fast shots even if they hit off-center.

The junior version offers a similarly forgiving design in the club heads while adding shorter shafts and smaller grip sizes so that your young golfer can hold and swing each golf club comfortably. The lightweight and high loft design also helps compensate for the shorter height of young players so they can still pull off great distance on their shots.

Available in three sizes to suit different age groups, each set includes a driver, short iron, wedge, putter and stand golf bag. The medium set adds a hybrid golf club. The large set includes everything in the medium set as well as a long iron.

Prices start at $190 for the small set when you buy the golf clubs directly from Wilson. You can get them for as low as $178 at Amazon.

Top features of the Wilson Profile JGI:

This junior golf club set features the same forgiving club head design as the adult Wilson Profile SGI golf clubs.

The junior set features a lighter-weight design with shorter shafts and smaller grips to better fit young players' hands.

These golf clubs are available in three sizes to accommodate players as young as five up to age 13.

Each size includes a stylish stand bag with a driver, short iron, wedge and putter. The medium set adds a hybrid golf club while the large set adds a long iron.

Best golf clubs for very young kids: Precise X7 junior golf club set

Amazon

For toddlers and young kids who are eager to see what it is you do all Saturday afternoon, try the Precise X7 junior golf club set. The set designed for kids between the ages of three and five includes a toddler-sized stand bag with a grown-up golfer look that will make your little one feel like a pro. Inside the kid-friendly stand golf bag, you'll find a 15 driver, 22 hybrid, 6/7 iron and a putter.

The lightweight clubs are all made with durable yet flexible graphite shafts and large, forgiving faces that help your budding golfer find the target easily, even while they're still learning the mechanics of swinging.

Overall, it's a fun, forgiving set of golf clubs that will nurture your kid's love of golf until they're old enough for their first set of "big kid" golf clubs.

Precise also offers sets for kids aged six through eight and older kids between the ages of nine through 12. Available in multiple colors and with both right-handed and left-handed options, you can easily find the perfect set for your little one.

Prices start at $111 for the junior complete golf club set for kids aged three to five.

Top features of the Precise X7 junior golf club set:

The golf clubs are the right length and weight for little kids to swing comfortably and confidently.

The large club faces are forgiving, so kids can land shots successfully even while they're still learning the basics.

The lightweight stand bag comes with two shoulder straps so your kid can carry their clubs just like the grown-ups.

This junior golf club set includes a 15 driver, 22 hybrid, 6/7 iron and a putter.

The set is available in both right-handed and left-handed versions.

More top-rated kids' golf club sets