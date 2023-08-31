Football season is finally here, which means it's time to get everything you need to make the best game-day experience. To be the talk of the town, you need to have the perfect grilling setup for tailgates. Now is the perfect time to get what you need for the upcoming season.

A proper grill can elevate a meh tailgating experience to an amazing one. The best grill deals on Amazon give fans a wide variety of features and price ranges that can fit in about any budget. From affordable portable grills to state-of-the-art smokers, these top grills on Amazon will get your season off to the right start.

These smokers and grills are all on sale at Amazon now. There are options ranging from $122.91 to $799.99, meaning there's a choice for almost every budget and grilling need.

Amazon's best grills for preseason football parties

Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Amazon

The Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand comes in red and is an impressive electric grill for those looking for a portable option.

About this item:



• 150-square-inch porcelain enameled cooking grate that allows up to 150-square-inches of grilling space

• 5,500 BTU burner with twist-start ignition for simple start-up

• Freestanding or tabletop grill with fast and easy setup and breakdown

• Includes drip trap to collect grease and a gas regulator to monitor gas flow from tank to grill

• 3-year limited warranty

Brisk It Origin-580 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker Grill

Amazon

The Brisk It Origin-580 Wood Pellet Grill Smoker Grill comes with a WiFi-powered controller, the Smart Grill PID, making it the ultimate choice for the experienced smoker.

About this item:

Intelligent grilling uses A.I. to do the work for you, all while being controlled via mobile app



Versatile 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker: smoke, grill, barbecue BBQ, bake, roast, sear and braise, char-grill on a single wood fired grill

Slow cook at 165°F or sear at 500°F



22-pound hopper capacity and 580 square inches of grilling space with industrial-grade matte black finish and brushed silver accents gives plenty of large cooking capacity



The Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

The Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill comes in stainless steel and has 30,000 BTU with two foldable shelves.

About this item:

Stainless steeler burners can put out up to 30,000 BTU-per-hour with a quick start-up capability

Porcelain-enamel wire cooking grates

The cooking area of our propane gas grill is 471.8 include 339 square inches for cooking and 132.8 square inches for warming



Folding side tables on both sides

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

The Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill features 360 square inches of cooking space over porcelain-coated grates

About this item:

8,000 BTU side burner provides a secondary cooking space for sides or sauces



Three stainless steel in-line burners for maximum cooking performance

Porcelain-coated steel lid and firebox stand up to weather and the elements



Related content on CBS Sports: