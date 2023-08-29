Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Everything's going to be fine, Packers fans. Yes, Aaron Rodgers has moved on to the New York Jets, but Jordan Love has been waiting to step into A-Rod's shoes since he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft. If there's one thing the 2023 NFL preseason showed fans, it's that Love is ready to take over where Rodgers left off. With the NFC North wide-open, Packers fans are sure to love all the heat number 10 brings to Lambeau Stadium this fall.

A new era in Green Bay also means new gear. Fans are going to need new Green Bay Packers merch, a Love jersey (of course), the latest drops of Packers hoodies and tees and an update on clever Packers gear that always stops other Packers fans in their tracks, eventually asking "hey, where'd you get that?"

If you're a remarkably organized holiday shopper, feel like gifting yourself that latest Packers fan gear, or just want to start the 2023 NFL season off with a gift to a beloved fan, we know just the thing(s) for you.

Shop our Green Bay Packers gift guide

One of the most loyal fanbases in the NFL, Green Bay Packers fans aren't just here for a superstar quarterback. Packers fans are a family whose fandom never wanes. We've curated some of Amazon's top-selling Packers fan gear, Nike's coziest Green Bay hoodies and yes, we've even included a gift for your Packers-loving pooch. Go Pack Go!

Nike

Go all in on Green Bay Packers fandom, but don't sacrifice comfort. Nike makes a comfortable, high-quality NFL player jersey complete with side hem slits for mobility and movement. The mesh side panels ensure your Love jersey lets you breathe, a bonus even on chilly days at Lambeau. The authentic NFL shield lets fans know your jersey is as authentic as your fandom, as if there was ever a question.

What we like about the Nike NFL Jordan Love jersey:

NFL fan jerseys have come a long way since Rodgers waited in the wings for Brett Favre to pass on the reigns of the team. Gone are the uncomfortable, stiff player jerseys fans purchased with no alternative. Nike makes a terrific jersey, a quality replica worth the $130, sure to last you through many a Wisconsin winters (or wherever you're watching from home).

But what we like even more than the quality of the Nike jersey is the player himself. A two-star recruit, the California native only had one FBS scholarship offer (from Utah State). During his three years in Utah, Love managed to impress Packers head coach Matt LaFleur enough that he traded a first round and fourth pick to take Love in the first round, despite still having Rodgers on the roster.

Since then, Love has gracefully waited it the wings while the 4x MVP navigated his future with the team, eventually leaving in 2023. Love has shown great improvements during the 2023 pre season, which might explain why Rodgers himself called Love "a great one." We can't think of a better Packers player's name to sport on our backs this season.

Not only do the Green Bay Packers have one of the strongest fan bases in the NFL, they have one of the largest female fan bases in the league. We wouldn't dare leave out such a vital part of the Packers fan base. Nike may not currently carry a women's Love jersey, but Fanatics has got your back. Sure, you can size down on a men's version, but Nike's women's Love jersey is sized and cut for a woman's body.

'47 Brand

Featuring a distressed graphic and soft muted colors, this 100% cotton Green Bay Packers men's Franklin Tee offers an updated feel on a vintage aesthetic – a fresh take for fans who may have seen (and purchased) it all.

What we like about the '47 Brand Men' Green Bay Packers Franklin Tee:

If you don't know '47 Brand, allow us to introduce you to one of our favorite brands for classic looking fan gear that feels fresh, stylish and completely modern while keeping with the traditional aesthetic fans want in their gifts and gear. '47 Brand merges quality and fandom and we can't get enough of everything this brand has to offer.

Junk Food Clothing

Whether you're gearing up for winter at Lambeau (brr!), or you're savoring summer's last hurrah, a Green Bay Packers tee is essential – as a stand-alone or a layering staple. Featuring a bold two-tone graphic on the front and clever stripes on the sleeve, this tee gives a fresh take on vintage vibes.

Why we like the Junk Food Clothing Gridiron Tee:

If you've not bought fan gear from Junk Food Clothing just yet, you're welcome. Featuring soft fabric and a loose, slouchy fit, Junk Food Clothing tees look good on just about everybody. What we like most is the brand's bold styles that marry vintage references with current pop culture trends.

Nike

This Nike Club NFL Green Bay Packers hoodie is so soft you'll be beckoning cooler temperatures just so you can dive into this comfortable, high-quality hoodie from Nike.

Why we like the Nike Club NFL Green Bay Packers hoodie:

One of the things we like most about Nike fan gear is that it's made well. We're not fair-weather fans, nor are we jumping on a bandwagon, and we're fairly certain you can say the same about whomever is on the receiving end of your Packers gifting this year. We want our fan gear to last and we know we can count on Nike's hoodies to be stylish, modern and made from top-of-the-line materials.

Nike

Nike's Green Bay Packers Women's Sideline Hoodie includes a drawstring hoodie, front pockets, a bold "G" logo on the heart, and a bright team name on the back. This soft hoodie suits cool fall nights or acts as a winter layer.

Why we like the Nike Sideline hoodie:

Sure, we like the quality and style here but we really like the cut. Streamlined for a cleaner look, this hoodie suits women's bodies and avoids some of the width and bulk some (less flattering) hoodies tend to offer.

Amazon

Yes, chef! Made from 100% cotton twill fabric, this three-piece Green Bay Packers set features a drawstring-tie apron (27" x 31"), an oven mitt (6"x 12") and a one-size-fits-most-Packers-fans chef hat. A thoughtful gift for the grill master in your life, or for the Packers fan who hosts the best Sunday soirees all season.

Why we like the Green Bay Packers apron set:

We love jerseys and tees just as much as the next NFL fan, but we also think clever fan gear is a total score. This three-piece set makes a great gift, even if that gift is going directly to you.

Walmart

Pack up and go back to school, to the gym or to a hot-ticket tailgate party with this top-quality Green Bay Packers backpack (18 in. L x 13.5 in W x 6 in D). Made from durable materials, this backpack features bold graphics and comfortable air mesh padded handles. Inside the bag, find a dedicated padded laptop compartment and screen print logo.

Why we like the Green Bay Packers backpack:

Whether for a college student on the go, a commuter transporting gym gear or a little one heading back to school, we love that this Packers backpack lets fans of all ages express themselves.

Lokai

Currently price at just $19 (reduced from $25), this Green Bay Packers unisex bracelet from Lokai is infused with elements from the highest and lowest points on Earth. Featuring water from Mt. Everest and mud from the Dead Sea, this bracelet is designed to help the wearer find balance and stay humble through the highs and lows of life (and the NFL season).

Psst: While these adorable accessories on sale, stock up—stacking bracelets are all the rage, which means you'll need more than one.

Why we like the Lokai Green Bay Packers bracelet:

Creative fan gear is our cup of tea. We love that Lokai infuses natural elements into their products and donates 10% of its net profits to charity, all while adding some unique style to the fandom. These bracelets are unisex, stackable and wearable all season.

Amazon

Now priced $16 (reduced from $20), this Green Bay Packers dog collar by Pets First is reversible (for home and away colors, naturally). This soft padded dog collar features a swivel metal buckle, ensuring your Packers-loving pooch will be safe, comfortable and won't be left out while the rest of the family is chanting "Go Pack Go!"

Why we like this Green Bay Packers dog collar:

The dog equivalent of a Green Bay Packers jersey, this adorable dog collar ensures your pup isn't left out on game day and beyond.

