Amazon

Can we share a secret? We've been contemplating purchasing gym-quality fitness equipment for our home but have been holding off knowing Amazon would offer unbelievable deals ahead of Labor Day weekend. Now that Labor Day is almost here, the deals are rolling in. First on our list: a high-quality treadmill like the Bowflex T10, which as it turns out, is 25% off for Labor Day.

We're trying to stay calm, but seriously, these treadmill deals are so good.

Treadmills for home: Our favorite Labor Day deals



The best treadmills on sale for Labor Day feature pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency. There are top-rated budget treadmills available as well, including many you can use your own tablet with to play free YouTube videos, simulating the experience of a higher-end, connected exercise machine.

Get 25% off the Bowflex T10

Amazon

The Bowflex T10 brings gym-quality equipment into your home. With a max speed of 12 mph and up to 15% incline, you could train for an ultra on this beast of a machine. Make that training even more immersive by following one of over 200 virtual courses on the built-in 10-inch HD monitor. Trek through mountain trails or jog through the streets of Rome without ever leaving your home gym.

What we like about the Bowflex T10:

Connect your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu to watch shows while you run.

Get the Jrny membership to access virtual courses, trainer-led workouts and personalized adaptive workout plans.

Adjust from -5% decline to 15% incline to customize the intensity of the workout.

Fold it in between workouts so it takes up less space.

Save $40 on the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill

Amazon

Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill. Easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and add variety to your training.

What we like about the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill:

The foldable design is great for small spaces.

Includes a tablet shelf so you can watch your favorite shows or workout videos while you train.

The treadmill connects to the SunnyFit app to automatically log runs and access predesigned workouts and virtual courses.

Get more than 60% off the Urevo 2-in-1 under-desk treadmill

Amazon

The Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is one of the more versatile treadmill options for buyers on a budget. It works as both an under-desk walking treadmill and a running treadmill.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price.

What we like about the Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill:

The compact, foldable design can fit under a bed in between workouts.

You can fold down the handrail and slide this under your standing desk to log some steps while you answer emails.

No assembly is required, so you can start running as soon as you unbox it.

Save $100 on the Rhythm Fun 2-in-1 folding treadmill



Amazon

Small and easily stored, Rhythm Fun's treadmill can be used under a desk, or with a handrail at higher speeds. Again, be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price.

What we like about the Rhythm Fun treadmill:

You can fold down the handrail to use this as an under-desk treadmill.

The convenient speed dial lets you adjust your speed mid-run by turning a knob.

It has a quiet, brushless motor so you can get your steps in without disturbing others in the house.

Shop more Labor Day treadmill deals on Amazon:

How to shop for an at-home treadmill

First and foremost, look for a treadmill that is durable. You'll be moving at high speeds and balancing your weight on the equivalent of a conveyor belt. It needs to hold up, quietly supporting you so the machine takes the shock, not your knees and joints. That means you want a treadmill with cushioning and shock absorption under the belt.

Measure your space. Most treadmills have an average footprint of 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. You'll want space around your treadmill so you can easily get on and off. Likewise, you'll need an easy-to-access socket to power up your treadmill.

Look for a machine with varied speeds and incline levels to accommodate all kinds of workouts, from walking to sprinting uphill.

Lastly, make sure your treadmill's interface is easy to navigate and to read. Don't forget, you'll be changing settings while running or walking at full speed so your treadmill's interface must be easy to navigate.

Related content on CBS Sports: