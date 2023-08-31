Nike

While we anxiously await the official start of the 2023 NFL regular season, we're loading up on a trove of new NFL fan gear to start the season off just right. While NY Jets fans shop new Aaron Rodgers jerseys and Dallas Cowboys fans go watch shopping, we're going shoe shopping.

Yeah, shoes.

For dedicated NFL fans like you, it's not just about getting a Micah Parsons jersey or a Las Vegas Raiders tumbler. It's about embracing your fandom from head to toe, and Nike has the perfect stylish gear to get you ready to support your favorite team.

The best part, Nike's 2022 NFL Pegasus 39 running shoe is on sale ahead of this year's release. The shoes are $99 right now, reduced from $140.

Let's go shoe shopping.

In August, Nike released the college football Pegasus 40, the brand's yearly college football shoe, right before the 2023 NCAA season kickoff in September. This month, Nike is doing another solid for NFL fans, by slashing prices on the 2022 Nike NFL shoe, the NFL Pegasus 39.

The Pegasus 39 is a unisex running shoe, perfect for NFL fans whose fitness is as integral a part of their day as fandom. A highly supportive shoe, the Pegasus 39 keeps your foot contained while offering underfoot cushioning with two Zoom air units to help you transition from heel to toe.

The good news, the NFL Peg 39 is majorly discounted, reduced from $140. Bad news, however: Sizes are going fast and not all NFL teams are available.

Worth noting, the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Pegasus 39 was the first to sell out. Way to show up for your team, Eagles fans!

Nike

We love how seriously LA Rams fans take their fandom and how much support fans have shown the team despite last year's injury-filled season. This year, Matthew Stafford is back with his his laser throws and Aaron Donald is once again primed and ready to take down the opponents' quarterback. Rams fans could really be in position to have a season to celebrate (again).

There's never been a better time to go all-in on the Rams, down to your blue and gold Nike Pegasus 39. Regularly $140, you can get them now, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, for $99.

Nike

Lions fans can put a spring in their step, all while repping their favorite team. Shop the Detroit Lions Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 ahead of the big Lions season open against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.

Sizes are limited. However, remaining sizes are on deep discount. Regularly priced at $140, you can get these Lions Nikes for just $99.

Nike

Chicago Bears fans get a double dose of good news this season by way of an improved Justin Fields and a seriously upgraded roster.

Nike has more good news for Bears fans this season as well. Smaller sizes are still available in the Nike Chicago Bears Pegasus 39. Normally priced at $140, you can get a pair of Chicago Bears Nikes for $99 now.

Shop more NFL Nike shoes deals

Select sizes and teams are still available. But with a deal this hot, these Nike NFL shoes are selling fast.

Related Content on CBS Sports: