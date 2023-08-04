Apple

If looking at the calendar has given you a case of the back-to-school blues, we're here to make the impending fall season brighter by way of some seriously good back-to-school fitness deals. We've found a ton of slashed prices on must-have fitness items, including Amazon's killer deal on Bowflex's SelectTech adjustable weights. Yes, summer is winding down, but deep discounts on all your fitness needs from the Apple Watch to the Apple Air Pod Pros 2 could be the thing to soften the blow.

Whether you're a parent prepping your child to get their fit on this fall, or you're a student shopping for all the latest fitness gadgets, we've found back-to-school fitness deals a-plenty.

Top back-to-school fitness deals in this article

The best back-to-school deals on fitness tech and gear

Hitting the books doesn't mean you have to skip hitting the gym. In fact, these back-to-school fitness deals make it easier than ever to be the top student and athlete you are determined to be.

Apple Air Pods Pro 2

Apple

Get top-notch sound, complete with Apple's noise-cancelling technology, which offers twice as much as noise cancellation as Apple's previous offerings. Not only do the Apple Air Pods Pro 2 boast a major leap in battery life with its Mag Safe charging case, but it offers personalized sound and fit.

The Apple Air Pods Pro 2 allow you to personalize controls to play, pause or skip songs. The four silicone ear tips allow users to customize fit.

Apple Air Pods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Walmart's deal on the Apple Air Pods Pro 2 matches Amazon's.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Amazon



Save 15% on Bose's high-fidelity over-ear headphones, offering the perfect balance of comfort and sound. Featuring up to 22 hours of battery life from a single charge, Bose Quiet Comfort 45 can be used in Quiet Mode for full noise cancellation, or Aware Mode to bring the outside world to the background.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. Take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen or track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. This watch's Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for to keep you on track now that's school's back in session.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $329 reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung

The super-stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features timeless watch face and bezel. Available in a gold or graphite, each watch can be paired with a variety of bands, including sport, extreme sports, hybrid leather and fabric.

Stay healthy this year courtesy of Samsung's health data tracking including personalized heart rate zones curated just for you. Users can take that information and make their workouts more efficient by targeting certain heart rates zones with more or less intense workouts.

The Galaxy Watch 6 acts like an on-wrist sleep coach, giving insights into how you're sleeping, while offering insights into how to achieve better sleep habits. The Galaxy Watch 6 can also detect nighttime snoring (no more nudging your spouse) and can also understand and track your sleep stages. This watch also features an always-on heart rate monitor and can detect an irregular rhythm that could lead to A-fib.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 also features a BIA sensor, which offers readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water and your Body Mass Index (BMI). And since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 seamlessly connects with Galaxy devices, you can play your favorite music, control your smart phone camera, make calls and send texts from anywhere and everywhere

Note: The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series is largely incompatible with Mac OS. While some Samsung Galaxy watches can be used with Samsung OS to pair with an iPhone, not all features (most messaging features) won't work. Apple Watch offers a more seamless pairing for iPhone users. We like the Apple Watch 8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm), $300

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a favorite with CBS Sports Essentials readers.

Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

We like the space-saving ingenuity of these adjustable weights, perfect for a home gym, apartment, or for the ultimate dorm room flex.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Weights, $429 (reduced from $529)

