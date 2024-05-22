Nike

Whether you're new to the sport or a long-time picklehead, it's always a good day to go deal hunting so you can get the latest gear at the best prices. Luckily, we've done the deal hunting for you so you can tap add to cart and get right back in the kitchen.

From our favorite pickleball paddles to the best pickleball shoes, we found tons of great Memorial Day deals on all the gear you need to take your pickleball game to the next level.

Diadem Edge 18k pickleball paddle: Save $27

Amazon

Carbon fiber is already a great pickleball paddle material for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for just $213 (reduced from $240).

25% off Monarch indoor pickleballs

Dick's Sporting Goods

With larger holes and a softer feel, this 6-pack of pickleballs is precision-crafted for indoor courts. The durable and aerodynamic set of balls normally retail for $20. But right now, you can get the 6-pack for just $15 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 (up to 25% off)

Nike

Lightweight and built for agility, the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 is a high-performance shoe built for players who spend as much time in the kitchen as they do at the baseline. Designed as a hard-court tennis shoe, this Nike shoe has tons of features for pickleheads to fall in love with.

Overall, this Nike shoe is durable and provides stability where you need it and flexibility where you don't so you can move comfortably and seamlessly all around the court.

Select colorways in men's sizes are on sale at Nike, with prices starting at $108. In women's sizes, members can use code SUMMER25 at checkout to shave 25% off the price of eligible colorways.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Save 28% on a beginner-friendly pickleball paddle: Joola Essentials

Amazon

Regularly priced at $60, the Joola Essentials is one of the best pickleball paddles you can find at this price point. The premium design includes a 7.9-inch wide paddle with a reinforced fiberglass face that's more powerful than a standard fiberglass paddle.

It's an all-around well-balanced design that will let you get a feel for the game and different playing styles without feeling overwhelmed by explosive power or out-of-control spin.

Plus, you can get it right now for an even more beginner-friendly price of $43 while it's on sale at Amazon.

YC Dgycasi pickleball set (20% off)

Amazon

This pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core paddles, which are lightweight and durable, four balls and a carrying case. That's everything you need to start playing in one convenient set.

Even more beginner-friendly is the price. Regularly priced at $40 for the set, you can get it for just $32 after clicking the on-site coupon at Amazon.

Franklin Sports X-40 pickleballs (Save 20%)

Amazon

An Amazon bestseller with over 14,400 5-star ratings, these premium quality Franklin Sports X-40 pickleball balls check all the boxes for a great outdoor ball. They weigh in at 0.92 ounces, the higher end of regulation ball weight, and are constructed with 40 machine-drilled holes. That weight and hole configuration is ideal for a balanced flight pattern and reliable spin, even in wind.

Get the 12-pack of top-rated outdoor balls in lava orange for $28 (reduced from $35).

20% off the Glove It Slate Neo Pickleball Sling Bag



PGA Tour Superstore

With durable stitching and plush neoprene fabric throughout, the Glove It Neo sling is built to keep all of your gear safe, not just your pickleball paddles. The stylish yet rugged sling has a two-paddle padded pickleball sleeve and a main compartment with room for shoes, towels, extra sunscreen and more.

Get the fully-padded pickleball sling bag while it's on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore for $56 (reduced from $70).

Get a pickleball bag under $25: Mangrove pickleball bag

Amazon

One of the most popular budget-friendly pickleball bags is this Mangrove sling bag. The durable 600D polyester sling bag has room for two paddles in the paddle pocket plus extra space for your phone, wallet, balls, water bottle and everything else you want to bring with you.

Get the well-designed pickleball sling bag while it's on sale at Amazon for $20 (reduced from $30).

Save up to 39% on the Asics Gel-Game 9 hardcourt shoes



Asics

While the gel in these Asics Gel-Game 9 shoes melts away shock, the EVA foam adds a springiness that lets you move quickly and abruptly around the court--for both pickleball and tennis players. That comfortable midsole is reinforced with Asics' Trusstic technology which prevents twisting during movement to keep your foot stable.

For even more stability, synthetic leather overlays along the heel and toe help minimize sliding inside the shoe while still offering some flexibility to let your foot move when you need it.

Both men's and women's sizes of the cushy hardcourt shoes are on sale ahead of Memorial Day. Men's sizes start at $75 while women's sizes are priced as low as $55 (reduced from $90).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More great Memorial Day deals on pickleball gear