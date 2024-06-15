Getty Images

The Florida Panthers could make NHL history tonight in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. With a 3-0 series lead, the team is poised to sweep the Edmonton Oilers and take home its first-ever Stanley Cup. Even if the Panthers don't win, the odds are in their favor. With the defensive strength we've seen from Florida in this series, the Oilers will have a tough time attempting to come back from that 3-0 deficit -- something just four teams in NHL's 100+ year history have pulled off.

With a historic victory on the horizon, Florida Panther fan gear is flying off the shelves. From the hottest Panthers jerseys to a special edition Eastern Conference champion hat, this is the best Florida Panthers fan gear to get to celebrate what could become the team's first championship in NHL history.

Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Final jersey

Fanatics

While the success so far in this series has definitely been a team effort, Sergei Bobrovsky has put on a star performance. The Panthers goalie has stopped 82 of the Oilers' 86 shots in the Final series so far. His relentless defense has impressed Panthers fans and frustrated the Oilers. So it's no surprise that his Stanley Cup Final jersey is a top seller on Fanatics.

The officially licensed Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Final jersey features the star goalie's name and number embroidered on a lightweight, polyester jersey. The special edition jersey made just for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is the perfect way to commemorate Bobrovsky's impenetrable defense that's helped the Panthers pull off a 3-0 lead.

Get the official Bobrovsky Panthers jersey from Fanatics for $185.

Florida Panthers Fanatics 2024 Eastern Conference Champions Locker Room hat

Fanatics

While the Panthers are poised to take home the Stanley Cup, fans are already celebrating the team's Eastern Conference victory. The most recent win marks the second year in a row--and the third in Panthers' history--that Florida has claimed the Eastern Conference Championship title.

Celebrate the comeback team of the century by getting the Florida Panthers Fanatics 2024 Eastern Conference Champions Locker Room hat. Featuring an all-cotton front and breathable mesh panels on the rear and side, this is the comfiest hat you could ever wear to show off your Eastern Conference Champs pride.

Get it at Fanatics for $34.

Florida Panthers American Needle Remote Control T-Shirt

Fanatics

With a vintage-inspired look, the Florida Panthers American Needle Remote Control T-Shirt is a tribute to Panthers' history and a celebration of their stellar Final series performance at the same time. The soft all-cotton T-shirt features sewn-on stripes around the cuffs in Panthers colors and a distressed team logo printed on the front.

It's the perfect accessory to celebrate the hard-fought progress the Panthers have made on the ice this season.

Get it at Fanatics for $50.

More popular Florida Panthers fan gear