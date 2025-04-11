Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups at CHW, at MIL Rostered 76% Jeffrey Springs has had his ups and downs so far, but through it all, his velocity has inched ever closer to where it was in 2022 when he was decidedly must-start. I'd say he's must-start this week, with the first of his two turns coming at the White Sox.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 Matchups at TOR, vs. MIN Rostered 73% Grant Holmes has struggled with efficiency through two turns, failing the go the minimum needed for a win, but he's looked good in a general sense and got a ton of whiffs with his slider in his latest start against the Phillies. He has friendlier matchups this week, and of course, there's two of them.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. CLE Rostered 79% Well, do you, punk? Feel lucky, that is because Mitch Keller is as chaotic of a pitcher as you could possibly stream, being as capable of a seven-inning gem as a seven-run disaster. The disasters are less damaging in Head-to-Head than Rotisserie, but you might just risk it in all formats with two favorable matchups this week.

Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups at MIN, vs. STL Rostered 78% Tylor Megill has been solid so far, ditching his worst pitch from a year ago (a cutter) and getting better life on his four-seamer. It's possible that he doesn't end up making a second start given that he's scheduled to work Tuesday in a seven-game week, but at least the first matchup is the better one.

Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL Baltimore • #19 • Age: 35 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 45% We're still learning how Tomoyuki Sugano's stuff will play stateside, but he's at least proven to be efficient enough to position himself for a win most of the time on a strong offensive club. The Guardians' bats have been quiet in the early going, so I think you can trust him to deliver a positive result against them.

JP Sears SP ATH Athletics • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup at CHW Rostered 27% JP Sears has looked great in the early going and in particular has been getting better results on his slider than in years past. His fly-ball tendencies could still pose a problem against stronger lineups, but that doesn't figure to be the case at the White Sox this week.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 26 Matchups at PHI, at LAA Rostered 29% The matchups could be friendlier for Landen Roupp, but his swing-and-miss potential is appealing enough to take a flier on him in a two-start week, if only in Head-to-Head points leagues where you can take advantage of his relief pitcher eligibility.

Richard Fitts SP BOS Boston • #80 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 35% Though the velocity gains have carried over (cold weather games excluded), Richard Fitts hasn't quite lived up to the hype he received in spring training, but he has hurled two quality starts already. I'm betting the best is still to come against the White Sox this week.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 32 Matchup at MIA Rostered 62% While his start against the Nationals wasn't good otherwise, 12 strikeouts are nothing to sneeze at and make Eduardo Rodriguez's upcoming start against the Brewers this weekend one to monitor. If we see more encouraging signs in that one, then he'll obviously be worth a look at the Marlins in Week 4.