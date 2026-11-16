A lockout may be coming, but nobody told the hot stove. It's already burning bright with a series of mid-November signings.

Once the lockout becomes official, the signings -- and all other transactions -- will cease, but the ones that happen before then will still count toward whenever baseball is allowed to resume. So we'd better document them all here, just like any other offseason, breaking down their impact for Fantasy Baseball.

That's what Scott White and Chris Towers intend to do over the next few weeks, at least, before everything goes quiet. The goal then would be to pick up where they left off when the hot stove heats up again in ... March? Hopefully not much later than that.

Whatever the timeline, you'll want this page bookmarked so you can get the first word on everything that happens.

Jake Bauers signs with Red Sox

After a surprise breakthrough season in which the underlying data was as sparkling as the top-line production, the biggest concern for Bauers was whether he'd sign with an organization that would help or hinder his follow-up campaign. By most outward indicators, he chose poorly. Sure, he'll be thrilled to get $58 million over the next four years, but his expected home run number at Fenway Park, with its deep right field fence, was only 18, tied for worst among all 30 venues.

Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 31 2026 Stats AVG .266 HR 26 RBI 86 R 93 OPS .874 AB 477

He also joins a crowd of five players for four spots -- that is, unless (or until?) the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran. Even if Bauers himself isn't the one to sacrifice at-bats because of it (and look, he's no sure thing, for as good as he was in 2026), the potential impact on Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Duran makes his arrival a net negative for Fantasy. Bottom line is that this signing only amplifies the natural skepticism for a late-career breakout and explains why Bauers barely ranks inside my top 30 outfielders. --Scott White

Emilio Pagan signs with Tigers

Emilio Pagan RP CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 35 2026 Stats SV 25 ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.03 INN 42.2 BB 11 K 45

The Tigers weren't willing to pay Kenley Jansen $12 million to be their closer, declining his option at the start of the offseason, and then turned around and signed Pagan for about the same amount. Probably safe to assume, then, he's their new closer after serving in the same capacity for the Reds the past two years. His 2026 performance was solid overall, but he was particularly dominant after returning from an early hamstring injury, delivering a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over his final 30 appearances. The home run issues that prevented him from becoming a closer earlier in his career remain acute, but if he was able to navigate the past two years in Cincinnati with them, for as homer-friendly as that environment is, he should be able to do the same in Detroit. He'll be a budget-friendly RP2 on Draft Day. --Scott White