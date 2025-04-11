Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 14-20), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Jesus Luzardo, Jack Flaherty, Tylor Megill, Michael Wacha, Erick Fedde, Zack Littell and Jake Irvin.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
|5
|6
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|8
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|9
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|10
|11
|12
|13
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|14
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|15
|16
|17
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|18
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|19
|20
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|21
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
|
@
|
@
|22
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
|
@
|
@
|23
|24
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|25
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
|
@
|
@
|26
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|27
|28
T. Alexander SP MIL Tyler Alexander SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|29
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|30
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|31
|32
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|33
C. Gillispie SP MIA Connor Gillispie SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|34
C. Carrasco SP NYY Carlos Carrasco SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|35
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|36
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|37
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|38