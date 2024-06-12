Hoka

The Hoka Clifton 9 came out last year, and it's been a divisive shoe among runners ever since. Some swear by the running shoes while others say it's nothing but hype. As a fan of Nike's Pegasus line, I was hesitant about running in Hokas. But I finally got a chance to try the Hoka Clifton 9 and I can confidently say this: I get what the fans love about them. While I'll probably stick with my Nike Pegasus 41 as my go-to daily running shoe, the Hoka Clifton 9 will work great for recovery runs or long, slow runs.

What I like about the Hoka Clifton 9

This comes as no surprise, but where the Hoka Clifton 9 shines is in the cushion. They're so soft and cushy underfoot that it feels like I could just keep running for miles without a second thought. The Profly+ foam in the midsole is plush yet lightweight -- lighter than my Nikes. This makes for cloud-like cushioning that felt just so luxurious, I wanted to keep them on even after my run.

Luxurious cushioning aside, I also enjoyed the milder rocker geometry. I've seen some Hoka running shoes that are so heavily rockered, they almost look like boats. The Hoka Clifton 9 is much more balanced. There is a gentle curve to help facilitate a smooth heel-to-toe transition, but it's not too exaggerated. It's just enough to let your foot glide easily through your stride.

Pair that balanced rocker geometery with the incredible cushioning and you get a running shoe that is just so effortless to run in. It's not the most lively or fastest running shoe on the market, but it just feels so nice on runs where you don't care about your pace.

The Hoka Clifton 9 vs. the Pegasus 41

When should you pick the Clifton 9, and when should you go with the Pegasus 41? For regular runs, I still recommend the Pegasus 41 because I had issues with the Hoka Clifton 9 upper. On me, it's a bit loose and not very stretchy. So when I tightened the laces to lock down my foot, it would pinch and rub while running. When I loosened the laces to solve the pinching problem, my feet slid around too much.

It's important to note that these issues with the upper may not happen for everybody. Feet come in all shapes and sizes. And I've heard plenty of runners rave about the fit of these Hokas. So it's likely just not a good match for my feet. I also wish some of that plush cushioning extended a bit further into the toe area, because it feels noticeably not cushioned on each toe off.

The traction doesn't feel as good as my Nikes. It was still perfectly fine for the road. It just felt ever so slightly smoother, so I was a little less confident in my landing. At slower paces, the difference is hardly noticeable, though.

Overall, the cushy feel underfoot makes up for a lot of these issues, and the Hoka Clifton 9 definitely is going to be a go-to shoe for me for slower runs, and for recovery runs.

Who should buy Hoka Clifton 9 running shoes?

These would be the right shoe for runners with wide feet or who enjoy a wide toe box.

If your feet are wide enough to warrant buying a wide version in other running shoes, you probably still need to do so here. But if you're just on the wide side of standard, the slightly roomier fit of the Hoka Clifton 9 could be perfect for you.

It's also a good choice for runners who just prefer a softer running shoe. It's noticeably softer and more flexible than my Nikes. It may not be as lively, but if you just want something that feels nice underfoot while you log some easy miles, the Hoka Clifton 9 is hard to beat.

