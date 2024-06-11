Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 over the Dallas Mavericks. The Eastern Conference champions just need to win two more games to win it all this year. The 17-time NBA champions are a favorite to win the NBA Finals, but the Mavericks aren't going down without a fight.

As the team inches closer to its 18th championship title, Celtics fan gear is flying off the shelves. So now is the time to order the hottest fan gear of the season, because if -- or when, as Celtics fans would say -- Boston wins, the most popular hats and jerseys are going to sell out fast.

Get Jayson Tatum's 2024 NBA Finals Boston Celtics Jersey

Fanatics

Jayson Tatum has been an unstoppable force on the courts this season, helping the Celtics nab 64 wins over the regular season and leading the team all the way to the NBA Finals. Wear this statement edition Jayson Tatum jersey to cheer on the power forward in what could become his first NBA championship victory.

The officially licensed jersey in black and green is breezy and comfortable. It comes with Jayson Tatum's name and number emblazoned on the back. The 2024 NBA Finals jersey is the perfect way to show off your Boston Celtics pride while watching the NBA Finals.

Get the Boston Celtics Jason Tatum jersey from Fanatics for $120.

Sizes are selling out fast, so if you don't see yours at Fanatics, you can try your luck at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Boston Celtics 2024 Eastern Conference Champions hat

Fanatics

After the team's blowout victory against the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics players wore this very hat to celebrate the moment they became Eastern Conference champions. Now, fans can wear it to help channel that same four-wins-in-a-row energy as the Celtics take on the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The snapback hat from New Era features a 100% cotton top and visor with NBA Finals 2024 embroidered on the front. The back half of the hat is a breathable polyester mesh that will keep you cool even as these NBA Final games heat up.

Get it at Fanatics for $39.

The special edition Bill Walton Celtics Shooting T-shirt players wore before Game 1

Fanatics

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics wore this Bill Walton Celtics shooting T-shirt during the team's pregame warmups on the court. The special edition shooting T-shirts were a tribute to the former Celtics player and basketball Hall of Famer.

Featuring Walton's name in Grateful Dead-inspired tie-dye lettering above the Celtics team logo, the NBA shooting T-shirt is a touching tribute to a legendary basketball player who was the definition of perseverance during his injury-plagued career in the NBA. All proceeds from the sale of this shirt will go to the UC San Diego Hillcrest Outpatient Pavilion Fund.

So you can cheer on the Celtics and remember a legend at the same time.

The NBA shooting T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

A Father's Day gift for Celtics fans: Boston Celtics Dad Slides

Fanatics

Celebrate your #1 NBA team and your #1 dad by ordering these stylish yet comfortable slides in time for Father's Day. The Dad Slides from ISlide come in solid black with the Boston Celtics logo and team colors printed on the upper alongside the phrase "#1 Dad."

Available in a wide range of sizes, these comfy slides are the best Father's Day gift for all the Celtics-loving dads in your life.

Get a pair for $50 at Fanatics.

Treat yourself to the official ball of the NBA Finals

Wilson

The Boston Celtics are still two games away from victory, but the team's biggest fans have no doubt this year's lineup has what it takes to take home the championship title. So celebrate the 17-time NBA champions as they chase their 18th title by ordering the official Wilson basketball of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The limited edition basketball is made from genuine leather with the 2024 NBA Finals logo printed right above the Wilson brand name.

Get it from Wilson for $225.

More popular Boston Celtics fan gear