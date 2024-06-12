Getty Images

Running shoes are tough to shop for. Even those that come highly recommended can end up being a bad fit for your foot shape or running style. If you're not sure what kind of running shoes you should be looking for, let me help. I've been running for years, and I recommend starting your search with my handy guide on how to pick the best running shoes for you.

After that, you can head back here for my top recommendations on the best running shoes for every type of runner. No matter where you run, how much you run or what your pronation is, there is a pair of running shoes out there for you -- and I'm willing to bet it's on this list.

Best daily trainer: Nike Pegasus 41

The Nike Pegasus 41 uses ReactX foam, the first time the new foam technology has appeared in the Pegasus line. It promises over 13% more energy return compared to the React foam in the Pegasus 40. After running in them, I can say that sounds about right. They felt slightly springier than the previous generation.

As much as I enjoyed the comfort of the Pegasus 40s, I did notice that they were a bit heavy and not as responsive as other running shoes. Since I'm predominantly a midfoot striker, I also had trouble activating the Air Zoom units which are located in the heel and forefoot.

While those Air Zoom units haven't moved, the addition of the ReactX foam means I still get decent energy return, even on midfoot strikes. Then, when I switch to heel striking at higher speeds, the Nike Pegasus 41 feels even more propulsive than my Pegasus 40s.

Overall, I would recommend the Nike Pegasus 41 to anyone looking for a comfortable, easy ride for maintenance or recovery runs. I also think they're a good pick for beginners thanks to the versatile design that feels comfortable no matter where you strike first.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel or midfoot strikers

Runners who prefer a snug upper and narrow toe box

Road or treadmill running

Daily or maintenance runs

Best running shoe for long-distance running: Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the most balanced Hoka running shoes to date, featuring a more neutral footbed and enough cushion to keep you comfortable on both long and short runs. The newest model in the Clifton lineup also boasts a lighter weight, more responsive midsole so you can go the distance without feeling like your shoes are weighing you down.

Flex grooves on the outsole and a wider toe box give your foot the flexibility and room to move naturally through your stride. Combine that with the extra cushion and the Clifton 9 is one of the best running shoes to use for endurance training or longer runs.

While you can build up speed in these running shoes, they aren't super-charged with propulsive tech that makes it difficult to moderate your pace. So for longer distances or full marathons, it's easy to alternate between stretches of slower-paced running and bursts of tempo running.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel strikers

Runners who prefer a more flexible upper and wide toe box

Road or treadmill running

Daily or maintenance runs

Best running shoes for plantar fasciitis: Brooks Ghost 16

This year, Brooks added some major upgrades to both the upper and sole of its popular Ghost line, the most-recommended shoe for plantar fasciitis by podiatrists. Altogether, the upgrades are focused on making the already-cushy Ghost 15 road-running shoe even plusher and lighter than before. To do that, the Brooks Ghost 16 steals a millimeter from the outsole and adds it to the midsole for a plusher feel without changing the heel-toe drop.

It's still 12 millimeters, just like the Brooks Ghost 15, so you get the same neutral support that feels just right under most feet. The foam used in the thicker midsole is both softer and lighter, adding a cushy feel while shaving about a half ounce off the total weight of the running shoe.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel or midfoot strikers

Runners who prefer a more flexible upper and wide toe box

Road or treadmill running

Daily or maintenance runs

Best trail running shoes: Nike Pegasus Trail 5

I run on a mix of asphalt, wood and dirt, and I enjoy the grip and traction on the Pegasus Trail 5 outsole across all of it. It's grippy enough to feel secure in my footing on loose gravel or dirt without being too sticky on the paved sections of my run.

Featuring the same ReactX midsole as the Pegasus 41, the Pegasus Trail 5 feels plush and springy. Despite the plush feeling of this trail running shoe, on my latest run, I still felt like I had good ground connection -- maybe not enough to navigate super technical terrain or steep inclines, but plenty for the relatively level but uneven trail near me.

The upper is snug yet comfortable and breathable, so my foot felt secure without getting hot. I credit the flywire technology on the laces for that fit. It gives runners some room for adjustment to lock down your midfoot without feeling like the laces are digging into the top of your foot.

With that said, I can see the upper feeling too tight for runners who prefer flexibility. And anyone who thinks Nike shoes are too narrow in the toe box will have the same complaint here, especially since there isn't a wide version.

But if you like a snug fit like I do, the Nike Pegasus Trail 5 is a really enjoyable trail running shoe. It's lightweight, transitions smoothly between different terrains and doesn't feel hot even when running on a hot, humid summer afternoon.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel or midfoot strikers

Runners who prefer a snug upper and narrow toe box

Mixed terrain trail running

Daily or maintenance runs

Best running shoes for over-pronation: New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14

With a foam stability plate and dual-density foam, the Fresh Foam X 860v14 is one of the best New Balance running shoes for stability. It provides all the support your feet need to correct over-pronation in a softer, cushier format that doesn't feel as stiff as other support shoes.

Built for all-day comfort, you can wear these on long runs or even marathons for a comfortable ride from beginning to end. But note that at over 10 ounces, these supportive shoes are on the bulky side. You won't be beating any PBs, but you will be making it to the finish line in comfort.

Best for:

Over pronation

Heel, midfoot or forefoot strikers

Runners who prefer a snug upper and wide toe box

Road or treadmill running

Maintenance or recovery runs

Best super shoes for marathon running: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3

For all their benefits, super shoes can be a bit stiff and unstable, mostly as a result of the carbon fiber plate that's acting like a springboard to propel you forward. While it can boost your speed, it takes some getting used to and can feel a little unstable at first. To get a feel for running in super shoes so you can take full advantage of them come race day, we recommend starting with a pair of Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3.

Rather than the plate most super shoes have, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 has two carbon fiber rods running through the length of the midsole. Designed to resemble the metatarsals in your foot, the purpose of using rods rather than a full plate is to allow for more natural movement of your foot.

This slightly more flexible carbon fiber technology is easier to get used to and still offers plenty of explosive speed. Built for distance, this super shoe also offers an extra wide base that flares out on either side of your foot to keep you stable. That and the tall stack of responsive foam will keep you comfortable through every mile of your next marathon.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel or forefoot strikers

Runners who prefer a snug upper and narrow toe box

Road or treadmill running

Racing or tempo runs

Best stability running shoes: Asics Gel-Kayano 30

Asics rivals New Balance for some of the best supportive running shoes on the market. The Asics Gel-Kayano line, in particular, is our second favorite running shoe for plantar fasciitis after the Brooks Ghost 16.

With its updated 4D guidance system, the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 gently cradles your foot, providing the stabilizing structure you need to prevent wobbling on your landings. It's supportive without over-correcting your gait, which makes it a great pick for those with neutral pronation.

Meanwhile, the 40-millimeter stack of plush foam and shock-melting gel make these Asics running shoes significantly softer than your standard stability shoe. Wear it on your recovery runs or even as your go-to daily trainer to prevent plantar fasciitis flare-ups.

Like most stability shoes, these Asics are on the bulky side (weighing over 10 ounces) so you might not win any races. But if you need that support, the tradeoff is well worth it.

Best for:

Neutral or over-pronation

Heel, midfoot or forefoot strikers

Runners who prefer a snug upper and narrow toe box

Road or treadmill running

Daily runs or recovery runs

Best running shoes on a budget: Brooks Trace 3

One of the best entry-level running shoes on the market, the Brooks Trace 3 features a comfortable cushioned sole with a segmented crash pad that flexes around your foot with each step. This design is a great balance between comfort and flexibility so your foot can move naturally while still being protected from the impact of your footfall.

At just $100 per pair for men's sizes and women's sizes, the price of these running shoes is also beginner-friendly. So if you have no idea where to start, this is the shoe to get. The balanced design works for a wide variety of running styles and the affordable shoe is a great starting point to get a feel for what you like (and don't like) in a running shoe.

For an even more affordable entry-level shoe, opt for the previous-generation Brooks Trace 2 (available in both men's sizes and women's sizes). Boasting a very similar design minus a few subtle upgrades in design and material, it's still a great shoe to start with and you can get it at its clearance price of just $75.

Best for:

Neutral pronation

Heel strikers

Runners who prefer a more flexible upper and wide toe box

Road or treadmill running

Daily runs or recovery runs

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes: