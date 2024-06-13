Amazon

Summers are for camping, whether it's a family trip spent lounging by a lake or a long backpacking trip that takes you way off the beaten path. But "roughing it" doesn't have to apply to your sleeping bag. In summer, the best sleeping bags are all about pillowy-soft insulation that's more about adding some cushion than locking in heat. A good summer sleeping bag should be lightweight, packable and comfy to sleep in on warm nights.

To help you gear up for your upcoming summer camping adventures, we've rounded up our favorite summer sleeping bags of 2024.

Best sleeping bag overall: The North Face One Bag

The North Face One Bag does it all. It's a two-layer sleeping bag that's designed so that you can use each layer separately or attach them to create one ultra-insulated sleeping bag. This summer, use the thinner, but still padded, Heatseeker Eco shell as a lightweight, warm-weather sleeping bag.

Come fall, you can switch to the 800-fill inner down layer that's rated for nights as cold as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. By winter, zip the Heatseeker Eco shell over the down layer to create an extra cozy sleeping bag that's rated for nights as cold as 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 3-in-1 design is just the beginning of this sleeping bag's possibilities. The down layer can also be used as a quilt for lounging by the fire. The compression sack that holds the sleeping bag is fleece-lined so you can use it as a pillow in a pinch. It really is built to do it all.

This premium bag comes with a premium price tag. But since it's three sleeping bags, a blanket and a pillow all in one, we think it's worth it. Not only is the versatile design adaptable to all seasons, but it also means you have less gear to store in between camping trips.

Get it while it's on sale at REI for $252 (reduced from $350).

Top features of The North Face One Bag:

The versatile design is three sleeping bags in one

The temperature rating of the 3-in-1 sleeping bag ranges from 5 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 800-fill down layer can also be used as a quilt.

The fleece-lined compression sack it comes in doubles as a pillow.

It's made from durable ripstop nylon that can withstand even the toughest camping trips.

It's also available in a long version for taller campers.

Best two-person sleeping bag for summer: Teton Mammoth

The Teton Mammoth is a spacious double-wide sleeping bag clocking in at 94 inches long and 62 inches wide. That's wider than a queen-sized mattress and longer than a California king. So you definitely won't feel cramped in this sleeping bag, even when you're sharing it with someone else.

The roomy two-person sleeping bag features a tough taffeta shell stuffed, plush SuperLoft Elite insulation, and a soft flannel lining on the inside. It's cozy, comfy and built to last. And when it's time to pack out in the morning, the mammoth-sized bag rolls up into a 27-inch by 16-inch stuff sack.

With a temperature rating of 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the Teton Mammoth will be your go-to sleeping bag for spring, summer and fall camping trips.

Get the plush and roomy two-person sleeping bag from Amazon for $158.

Top features of the Teton Mammoth:

The double-wide sleeping bag is bigger than a queen-sized mattress.

This three-season sleeping bag has a temperature rating of 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The soft flannel lining and plush SuperLoft Elite insulation make this one of the most luxurious feeling sleeping bags you can get.

It packs down into a 27"x16" stuff sack.

Best sleeping bag under $50: Coleman Brazos

If you're not ready to splurge on a top-of-the-line sleeping bag, your best bet is to go with Coleman. Coleman is one of the best brands for affordable camping gear that's still reliable and won't fall apart after your first camping trip. For sleeping bags, we recommend the Coleman Brazos.

The durable polyester shell houses a pillowy-soft and lightweight inner layer that will keep you cozy and comfortable on your next camping trip. With a temperature rating of 40 degrees Fahrenheit, this affordable sleeping bag is just right for all your summer camping adventures.

Best of all, you can get this comfy Coleman sleeping bag for just $47 on Amazon.

Top features of the Coleman Brazos:

The thick yet lightweight insulation keeps you warm and provides a bit of cushioning between you and the ground.

It has a temperature rating of 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

This sleeping bag is made from durable polyester.

Best sleeping bag for backpacking: Sea to Summit Spark 45

Weighing in at just 13.5 ounces, the Sea to Summit Spark 45 is the ideal sleeping bag for those hiking trips where every ounce counts. If you're headed out on a long backpacking trip that includes some stops for camping, this is the almost-weightless sleeping bag you want.

With 850-fill goose down stuffed inside a durable nylon shell, this lightweight sleeping bag is rated for nights as cold as 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, the anatomical fit is wider at the hips and includes a wider footbox so you can still turn comfortably, despite its smaller size. There's also a long version for taller campers.

It keeps you warm when you need it and adds as little weight to your backpack as possible when you don't.

Get the ultralight sleeping bag at REI for $349 (or $379 for the long version).

Top features of the Sea to Summit Spark 45:

The ultralight sleeping bags weigh just 13.5 ounces.

The anatomical shape lets you turn comfortably, unlike other ultralight sleeping bags.

It has a temperature rating of 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 850-fill goose down traps body heat to keep you cozy at night.

It's available in a long version for taller campers.

Best sleeping bag for kids: Coleman Kids

If your kids are gearing up for their first camping trip, you can't go wrong with this Coleman Kids sleeping bag. The sleeping bag fits kids up to five feet tall and has a temperature rating of 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So it's lightweight and warm enough to curl up in on those summer nights.

Kids will also love the glow-in-the-dark design. It makes it easy to find their way back into the bag after a late-night bathroom break. But, more importantly, it looks cool. There's also an interior pocket where they can stash a flashlight so they don't have to go hunting around in the dark for it when they need to get up at night.

In addition to the features kids will love, parents will appreciate that it packs down small and is machine washable so it's easy to clean.

Get the kid-sized sleeping bag for $35 on Amazon.

Top features of the Coleman Kids:

The kid-friendly sleeping bag fits children up to five feet tall.

The fun glow-in-the-dark design makes it easy to find inside a camping tent.

It has a temperature rating of 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's machine washable.

