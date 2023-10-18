Considering adding a tablet to your home gym? Good move. Tablets can connect you to online classes and guided exercise tutorials. They're also a great choice for staying entertained during long runs on the treadmill or an extended session on the elliptical.

But there's a difference between shopping for a tablet for personal use and a tablet for the gym. Even with the most secure media shelves, there's always a risk that your could slide out and fall when you crank up your workout intensity to the max. Plus, there are sweat and water bottle spills to think about.

You're going to need a tablet that's built for action. But it also shouldn't skimp on connectivity and features. The best tablets for your home gym can support your favorite fitness apps, streaming services and everything else you need to track your workout and ward off boredom while exercising indoors.

To help you hunt, we've rounded up our three favorite tablets to use in a home gym. They're extra durable, boast longer than usual battery life and are able to download whatever fitness apps you prefer onto them. Options for both Apple iOS and Google Android fans are included.

Best overall tablet for your home gym: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Amazon

Durability meets performance in the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro. The battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge, and the durable casing is MIL-STD-810H compliant. That means military-grade toughness that can withstand extreme temperatures, short falls and intense vibrations. That's exactly the kind of durability you need for a tablet that you're using around home gym equipment.

You can use all your favorite Android fitness apps on this powerful tablet. Use the programmable keys to get quick access to your favorite apps. Better yet, set up Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to launch apps, start workouts and more completely hands-free.

The 4.3-star rated app is on sale on Amazon for $586 (reduced from $650).

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro:

The battery is replaceable so if you buy a spare, you can always have a fully charged battery ready to go instead of waiting for the device to recharge.

The military-grade tablet can handle short falls, vibrations, and extreme temperatures.

The IP68 rating means it's waterproof and dustproof.

The extra-sensitive touchscreen still works in wet conditions or while wearing gloves, so you can operate it while sweaty or while wearing weightlifting gloves.

Best tablet for immersive workouts: Apple iPad (10th generation)

Amazon

The latest iPad is one of Apple's most advanced, featuring lightning-fast Wi-Fi, a crystal clear liquid Retina display, a powerful processing chip and tons of great apps built-in. That includes Apple Fitness+ and Apple Health, along with access to millions more apps in the App Store.

Flexible layouts make it easy to display multiple apps or widgets on one screen. Put your favorite HIIT timer app in one corner, a video of how to perform your exercise in another and reserve the rest of your screen for watching your favorite show.

If you like following along with immersive workouts, like running along remote mountain trails or rowing through the glaciers of Antarctica, the large, vivid display makes the Apple iPad your best choice. And since streaming immersive workouts or live virtual classes can eat up a lot of power, the all-day battery life that can handle up to 10 hours of video streaming makes it an even better choice.

Get the 4.8-star rated iPad on Amazon for just $399 (reduced from $449).

Top features of the Apple iPad (10th generation):

The powerful A14 bionic chip and liquid Retina display make this a great tablet for immersive workouts.

The 12 MP front camera is one of the best in the market and great for live virtual training sessions.

Activate Siri with your voice and use that to operate the tablet hands-free while you workout.

A durable yet budget-friendly tablet: Acer Enduro T1

Amazon

If your top priority is finding a tablet that you won't worry about damaging in the gym, the Acer Enduro T1 is for you. This MIL-STD 810G certified laptop can handle extreme heat and cold, being dropped from heights up to four feet and the vibrations of a high intensity workout on your treadmill or exercise bike.

Use it on your manual treadmill. Take it with you for a hot yoga session. Accidentally drop it from your stairmaster. This tablet is ready for anything.

Aside from durability, this rugged Android tablet also boasts customizable buttons so you can program them to quickly access your favorite workout apps.

Get the ultra-durable 4.3-star rated tablet while it's on sale for just $240 (reduced from $350).

Top features of the Acer Enduro T1:

This durable tablet is built to withstand extreme temperatures, falls and shaking.

With up to nine hours of battery life, you'll definitely be able to get through a full workout on a single charge.

A built-in strap on the back prevents accidental drops.

The IP54 rating makes this dust and waterproof enough for rain or any accidental splashing from your water bottle or sweatband.

Shop more top-rated tablets on Amazon:

Related content on CBS Sports