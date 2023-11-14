Amazon

This is the time of year many shoppers have been waiting for so we've been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals nonstop to make sure our readers have a chance to grab these savings before they're gone.

While we've found tons of amazing smartwatch deals -- including one of the best Apple Watch 8 deals yet -- some of the biggest savings are coming from the Garmin Black Friday deals that are rolling in. Normally priced at a premium, shoppers can now get some of the most advanced Garmin watches at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

The best Black Friday Garmin deals

When it comes to the best smartwatches for runners, there's no shortage of choices. But if you're looking for the most advanced activity tracking, health metrics and other high-end features, it's hard to go wrong with Garmin smartwatches.

Luckily, you have a chance to save big on these premium smartwatches when you shop these Black Friday Garmin deals at Amazon.

Save $200 on the rugged Garmin Fenix 7S Solar

Amazon

It's impossible not to be impressed with the Fenix 7S Solar smartwatch from Garmin. One of the top-of-the-line models, this is a long-running, multisport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which uses the sun to extend battery life.

Clever features like the built-in LED flashlight keep you illuminated after dark (dusk runners, hello!), while the 24/7 health and wellness tracker can also track sleep. Multi-band GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate, a bonus for trail runners, adventurers and anyone else on the go. The 28-day battery life in smartwatch mode was music to our ears.

It just dropped to $500 on Amazon, marked down from $700. That's the lowest price we've seen for this Garmin smartwatch in a long time.

Get Garmin's daily smartwatch for 30% off: Garmin Vivoactive 4S

Amazon

When choosing a smart watch, we hate to let price dictate a purchase, but it's tough to deny the quality of Amazon's discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch. Keep track of everything from energy level, stress levels and sleep (sorry it can't find your keys, but they're probably still in the door, you're welcome), but it can track just about everything else.

Twenty pre-loaded indoor sports and GPS apps, including yoga, running, and swimming, can record all the ways you move, all day, all the time. Smart notifications keep you in touch with text messages and calendar reminders when paired with your mobile device. Available in two sizes.

Regularly $330, it's currently on sale at Amazon for $230 ahead of Black Friday.

Get 30% off Garmin's best-selling outdoor watch: Garmin Instinct

Amazon

Boasting durability that can withstand life's adventures, the Garmin Instinct is shock and water resistant (up to 100 meters). Multiple navigation systems make for accurate tracking in rugged environments proving more accurate than GPS alone.

We like the track back feature for hiker, climbers, runners and adventurers to help navigate the back to your starting point. The battery life is a plus as well -- 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

Train with pre-loaded activity profiles and monitor heart rate, activity and stress, to make this one of the most efficient smart watches, especially for the price. Four color options available.

Regularly priced at $250, the Garmin Instinct GPS is on sale at Amazon for $174.

A beginner-friendly Garmin for under $200: Garmin Forerunner 55

Amazon

One of the best Garmin watch Black Friday deals for new runners is the Forerunner 55. It comes with daily workout suggestions and general fitness tracking features like cadence and breathing rate. Its goal is to help new runners build up their strength, speed and endurance while avoiding some of the most common beginner mistakes like overtraining, skipping recovery time or skipping cross-training.

It also adds a recovery advisor that estimates how much time you need to rest or stick to easy runs before you're ready for another big effort. And you get a race predictor that uses your current fitness level and training history to predict your finish time for a 5k, 10k, half or full marathon.

Get the entry-level Garmin Forerunner at Amazon for just $170 (reduced from $200) ahead of Black Friday.

Shop more Garmin Black Friday deals at Amazon

Does Garmin have Black Friday sales?

Garmin is having a holiday sale right now with tons of early Black Friday deals across many of its most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches. But our obsessive deal-hunting has revealed that the best Garmin Black Friday deals are the ones on Amazon. So if you want an advanced smartwatch at the lowest possible price, we recommend shopping the deals Amazon has on offer right now.

Related content on CBS Sports