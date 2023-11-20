Bowflex

The Black Friday Bowflex deal we've been waiting for is finally here. Bowflex SelectTech 552 are the adjustable weights of choice for CBS Sports readers and they are finally on sale at Amazon. One of the best upgrades you can make to your home gym set up, Amazon reviewers love how this one set of Bowflex weights can be adjusted between 5 and 52.5 pounds, replacing 15 sets of individual free weights. Talk about a home-gym space saver.

Amazon slashed the price on these 4.8-star-rated Bowflex adjustable weights ahead of Black Friday. (Thank you, Amazon). They're now just $300, a savings of almost $130 over the $429 list price at Bowflex.

Bowflex Black Friday deal: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

Don't need a full set of adjustable dumbbells? Amazon is also offering the opportunity to purchase individual Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells. Get a single adjustable weight for just $174, also on sale for Black Friday 2023.

Get $200 off the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells

Amazon

If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, Bowflex also makes adjustable weights that go from 10 pounds up to 90 pounds per dumbbell.

Featuring the same great design as the Bowflex SelectTech 552, the 1090 also replaces 15 sets of dumbbells. So these are a great way to level up your workout without cluttering up your home gym.

The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells are on sale at Amazon right now for just $299 each, reduced from $399. These dumbbells don't go on sale as often as the 552 model above, so this is a Black Friday deal you won't want to miss.

Looking to complete your home gym setup? Amazon has a bundle deal on the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells -- you can get two dumbbells plus the media holder stand for just $727, a savings of $300.

More Black Friday Bowflex deals on Amazon

While you're grabbing your set of discounted Bowflex adjustable weights, you might want to complete your home gym setup with these other incredible Black Friday deals we found.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Holder: Save $100

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

A CBS Sports Essentials bestseller even at full price, this top-rated weight stand is now just $129 at Amazon (reduced from $229).

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Curl Bar

Bowflex via Amazon

Worried you won't get those lunges in? Bowflex's innovative SelectTech Curl Bar adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds, using seven weight settings per bar. Reduce the amount of loadable dumbbells needed by using Bowflex's all-in-one technology.

Get the set while it's on sale for Black Friday at Amazon for just $399 (reduced from $749).

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: Save $50

Amazon

Bowflex's SelectTech kettlebell replaces six different kettlebells by adjusting from 8 to 40 pounds. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip. The weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home. Rated 4.8 stars.

Regularly priced at $199, Amazon slashed the price to $119 just in time for Christmas and holiday gift shopping.

Bowflex Weight Bench Series 5.1: Save $199

Amazon

We like the six adjustments Bowflex's weight bench offers, creating plenty of options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.

Benches with three or four adjustment options also are available; all support incline, decline and flat exercises. Rated 4.6 stars.

Get the adjustable weight bench on Amazon for just $299 now at Amazon's early Black Friday sale (reduced from $499).

Related Content on CBS Sports:

