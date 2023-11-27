Amazon

Black Friday may have come and gone, but Cyber Monday deals are in full gear. From hot Cyber Monday discounts to full Cyber Week sales, sports fans can shop incredible deals from Walmart, REI, Nike and more. All the stuff you crave is on sale, including NFL fan gear, the best TVs for watching live games, golf equipment, basketball gear and so much more.

If you're any kind of sports fan, this roundup is your Cyber Monday best bud.

One of our top picks? The Amazon Fire TV 4-series. Available in three sizes (43 inch, 50 inch and 55 inch), this top-notch TV is currently on sale for starting at $290 (reduced from $370). If you're in the market for a high-contrast sports viewing experience for under $500 -- yes, really -- tap the button below.

Best Cyber Monday deals on golf gear

You'll find our full coverage of Cyber Monday golf gear deals you can shop here. But in the meantime, we've already spotted the best Cyber Monday Callaway deals, including on the top-selling Callaway golf rangefinder, Cyber Monday sales on golf launch monitors, and of course the best deal on Wilson golf balls.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder (43% off)

Callaway

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $170 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard.

Rapsodo golf launch monitor (42% off)

Amazon

For the golfer who loves gadgets (and who doesn't) this is a terrific deal on supreme golf tech. The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise feedback on a golf swing. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate replay with shot trace technology. Use this monitor as your mobile golf coach to up your game in real time.

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($500) at Amazon.

You can score this launch monitor at Amazon for $283 (reduced from $500).

Wilson Smart-Core golf balls (20% off)

Walmart

A terrific gift for the golfer in your life, or a smart way to stock up on golf balls for yourself, this Cyber Monday deal from Walmart on one of Wilson's top-selling golf balls makes Christmas come early for golfers. Expect a firm response off the tee for maximum distance.

This 24-pack of golf balls from Wilson is available at Walmart for $20 (reduced from $25).

Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs and tech for watching sports

Cyber Monday is a great time to get a deal on a sports-friendly TV; you'll find our complete coverage on Cyber week TV sales here. Here are some of our favorites so far.

Best deal on TVs for sports: Samsung's The Frame ($798)

Samsung

We love this Cyber Monday deal on one of the TVs for watching sports at home. Samsung's 'The Frame' TV is a best seller and Hall-of-Fame-worthy pick among sports fans. A winning combination of style and technology, 'The Frame' even displays art when the TV is not in use.

It boasts revolutionary matte, no-glare technology -- a sports fan's dream come true. And the TV's Slim One Connect Box and One Invisible Connection are easy to install and keep cords that might otherwise distract from the game, out of sight.

At Walmart, prices start at $798 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale.

Get a premium 75" 4K TV for under $1,000: Sony Bravia XR X90K (40% off)

Walmart

This Sony Bravia 4K TV features full array LED to deliver rich blacks and crisp contrast. Combine that with blur-free picture and you'll be able to catch every movement in every play with precision. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and even Neflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode so you can get a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of home.

This major Cyber Monday deal at Walmart has slashed the price on the top-of-the-line TV to just $898 (reduced from $1,498).

Another solid Cyber Monday TV deal: TCL Class 4K LED Smart TV ($200)

Amazon

Expect incredible detail and resolution so you never miss a play or shot with TCL's Smart TV. Available in six sizes (45", 50", 55", 65", 75" and 85"), this Cyber Monday deal makes this top-quality TV an affordable alternative to higher-priced models. Auto Game Mode reduces lag for an unparalleled gaming experience.

The TCL Smart TV is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon, starting at $200 (reduced from $280).

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV at Walmart (over 55% off at Walmart)

Walmart

Samsung is one of our favorite brands for a sports TV, but we have to admit the price tags can often be a little scary. Normally selling for $900, Walmart is offering this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV for just $398.

The smart TV features 4K UHD resolution and high-dynamic range technology to deliver a full spectrum of vivid color and lag-free movement. Just what you need for your own frame-by-frame review of any important plays this football season.

Best projector deal: Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico projector ($220)

Amazon

Whether you want to watch the game while traveling or camping, or want to display it on a large screen, the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector is a small (3.1 x 3.1 x 0.87 inches) projector that offers big features. Turn your smartphone into a sports-viewing hub by connecting to this projector.

This projector is available at Amazon for $220 (reduced from $250).

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: $89 at Walmart

Walmart

If Bluetooth speakers voted an MVP, JBL would be a sure thing. The JBL Charge 4 is waterproof and durable enough to go to the beach or on your next camping trip. Meanwhile, it delivers deep bass and full-spectrum sound so you can enjoy your music (or the game) as it was meant to be heard.

Regularly priced at $150, this speaker will be on sale at Walmart for $89.

Best Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds

Whether you're catching up on highlights in the morning or watching the game while you log miles on a treadmill at the gym, great headphones are essential. And right now is the best time to swap out your old pair for a premium set with all the latest tech and features. Here are our favorite Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($190 at Amazon)

Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently got an upgrade, swapping the standard lightning charger with a USB-C charging case. The new charging can also plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

With Apple AirPods Pro 2, you can enjoy 3D spatial audio where available.

Amazon dropped the price of the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 to just $190 for Cyber Monday (reduced from $249).

Shoppers who prefer Apple's original Lightning charger can save on the original AirPods Pro 2 with Walmart's Cyber Monday Apple deal. The retailer is offering the premium earbuds for $199 right now (reduced from $249).

Sweat-proof Beats headphones: Beats Fit Pro (20% off at Amazon)

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling wireless earbuds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ. Each offers powerful, balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time per charge, and up to 24 hours with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to the signature sound of Beats headphones, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

All weekend long, you can get these 4.5-star rated earbuds on Amazon for just $159, reduced from $200.

Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds: 20% off at Walmart

Walmart

Few other earbuds on the market come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The newest generation of Sony's premium earbuds add AI-powered noise cancelation that uses three mics on each earbud and machine learning to isolate background noises and cancel them out.

It also adds bone conduction sensors so that it can better isolate the user's voice from background chatter for crystal-clear calls and IPX4 water resistance to protect them through sweaty workouts.

The top-of-the-line headphones are on sale at Walmart for just $240 (reduced from $298).

Cyber Monday deals on sports gear

Being a sports fan doesn't mean just watching from the sidelines. We found big Cyber Monday deals on some of the best sports equipment for playing football, basketball, baseball, pickleball and more. In between games, you can also save on fitness gear with deep discounts available on Bowflex, Peloton, Hoka, Garmin and other top-rated fitness brands.

CBS Sports readers' favorite running shoe: Nike Pegasus 40 (29% off)

Nike

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is currently selling for just $92 (reduced from $130). That drops another 25% when you use the code CYBER at checkout, bringing the price to just $69 during the Nike Cyber Monday sale. Right now, just the women's sizes are on clearance.

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Nike basketball shoes on sale: Air Jordan XXXVII Low (59% off)

Nike

A best seller from Nike on sale for Cyber Monday, the latest from Michael Jordan is all about height and speed. This shoe is available in four colorways. Check availability in your size for the colorway of your choice. This basketball shoe is on sale at Nike for $114 (reduced from $175). Use the code CYBER at checkout to bring that price down to just $86.

This shoe features multiple Air units to help get you off the ground and Formula 23 foam to ease your impact. The strong, lightweight upper is designed to mimic the support given by a taped ankle.

Cyber Monday pickleball deal: Wilson Juice XL paddle (30% off)

Wilson

One of the most trusted names in tennis, basketball and pickleball, Wilson's pickelball paddle features a specialized elongated shape specifically designed for avid singles players. A honeycomb core helps dampen vibrations.

This paddle is available at Wilson for as low as $84 (reduced from $120).

Ktaxon portable basketball hoop (30% off)



Walmart

This portable basketball hoop features an adjustable height ranging from 5.2 to 6.9 feet so everyone in the family can enjoy practicing their dunk shots and perfecting their free throw. It's lightweight enough to wheel it around to different locations with ease but sturdy enough to stay upright during your game. Set it up on your driveway when the weather's nice and wheel it into your garage to keep up your practice even when it's too cold outside.

Right now, you can get this portable basketball hoop for just $80 at Walmart (reduced from $116).

Cyber Monday deals on NFL fan gear

Being a sports fan doesn't have to be expensive thanks to these Cyber Monday deals on fan gear from Amazon, FOCO and Omaha Steaks.

Nike Pegasus 40, NFL edition: 35% off

Nike

The Pegasus 40 is already CBS Sports readers' favorite running shoe thanks to a balanced design that's both supportive and responsive. But the NFL edition of the popular shoe is an even better pick for football fans. You get all the same great features that make the shoes extremely wearable in a colorway inspired by your favorite team.

The bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel. This week, Nike's NFL Pegasus 40 shoes are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Get the NFL edition of Nike's popular running shoe for as low as $91 at Dick's Sporting Goods (reduced from $140).

NFL Travis Kelce jersey: Save $33

Fanatics

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce was already a household name in the NFL after winning two Super Bowls but he's become an even bigger star now that he's dating 12-time Grammy winner and pop icon Taylor Swift. Her legions of adoring fans have made his jersey and apparel best-sellers among Swiftys and Chiefs alike.

The famous jersey is on sale at Fanatics right now, along with tons of other essential NFL gear. When you use the code CYBERMON at checkout, you can get the Kelce jersey for just $98 (reduced from $130).

Get 25% off your favorite team's crocs

Crocs

The iconic foam clogs that make the best recovery day footwear or a comfy shoe to throw on for running errands are now available in your favorite team's colors. With hundreds of colorways spanning the NBA and NCAA, this is officially one of the comfiest ways to represent your team on game day.

Right now, it's also one of the most affordable ways thanks to a Cyber Monday deal that's dropped the price on these special edition crocs to just $45 (reduced from $60).

You can save even more on traditional colorways at Walmart right now. Standard Crocs are on sale for just $30 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (reduced from $60).

NFL fan gear on sale: Picnic Time NFL reclining chair: $82 at Amazon

Amazon

Camp, tailgate or relax in style with Picnic Time's foldable NFL fan chair with arm rests designed for comfort. It's even the perfect chair for watching your student athlete on the field. This chair is easily collapsable and comes with its own carrying case.

This chair is on sale at Amazon for as low as $82 (reduced from $165).

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Offcourt slides: $27 (save 25%)

Nike

These Kansas City Chiefs slides are 25% during Nike's Cyber Monday sale. The NFL edition slides are available in 31 NFL team colors so you're almost guaranteed to find a pair in his favorite team's colors -- thought not every team is on sale. The slide itself features a supportive foam midsole and a cushy upper strap for a comfortable fit that he can wear all day.

Regularly listed at $40 for a pair, you can get the Chiefs slides for just $27 when you use code CYBER at checkout.

Other teams are available for $35, with select teams also on sale for an extra 25% off during the Cyber Monday sale.

Official autographed Vikings mini helmet (35% off)

Fanatics

Fanatics is an officially licensed provider of authentic NFL memorabilia for almost every player and team imaginable. You can get autographed NFL mini helmets, game-used memorabilia and much more. That includes this mini Minnesota Vikings signed by none other than Justin Jefferson.

Use code CYBERMON at checkout to drop the price from $310 down to $202. That's 35% off a collectible you can proudly display (or gift to the Vikings fan in your life).

Cyber Monday deal for NFL fans: FOCO NFL neck gaiter (33% off)

Amazon

Stay warm with this cool Cyber Monday deal on a cozy NFL team-themed neck gaiter designed to keep you warm as temperatures dip and the 2023 NFL season heats up. Availability varies. Click on the link to check for your team's gaiter. One size fits most.

FOCO's NFL neck gaiter is on sale at Amazon for $20 (reduced from $30).

Best deal for an NFL watch party: Omaha Steaks Gameday pack (50% off)

Omaha Steaks

If you're hungry for the ultimate sports-watching snacks, look no further than the Gameday Favorites Pack from Omaha Steaks. Currently 50% off, this feast will have you labeled best host in no time.

You can order your gameday favorites from Omaha Steaks for $137 (reduced from $275).

The pack includes:

2 (16 oz. pkgs.) Fully Cooked Chicken Wings, 1 (12 oz. pkg.) Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese, 1 (16 oz. pkg.) Redhook Ale Beer-Battered Shrimp,2 (9.3 oz.) Artisan Flatbread: Filet Mignon Cheesesteak,1 (11.5 oz. pkg.) Gourmet Franks in a Blanket,1 (18 oz. pkg.) Fully Cooked Beef Meatballs.

Omaha Steaks offers free shipping on this package.

This package takes the prep work out of your game day party. Just unpack, heat and serve.

