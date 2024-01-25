Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. It's an exciting time for veteran Chiefs fans and for all the Swifties who are tuning in to cheer on Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games sporting red and black this season, and now you can get the look, too. Once hard to get, Swifties and Chiefs fans can snag Travis Kelce jerseys, Chiefs T-shirts and more ahead of the AFC championship game.

If you haven't ordered your Travis Kelce jersey yet, you still have time to get it delivered. Right now, Fanatics is offering a free upgrade to next-day shipping inside the United States when you buy officially licensed NFL jerseys. So if you order today you can wear a brand new jersey to root on the two-time Super Bowl champion this weekend. (Note that jerseys are typically excluded from sitewide percent-off promotions at Fanatics.)

Best Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs jerseys and T-shirts to wear this weekend

From a classic Kelce jersey replica to premium all-cotton T-shirts with the tight end's name and number, we found all the most popular Kansas City Chiefs fan gear. PS: All of these items pair perfectly with a pair of Kansas City Chiefs Nike Pegasus 40s.

The must-have jersey: Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike jersey ($130)

Fanatics

The classic Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey in red is a best seller, and features the most traditional look associated with the defending Super Bowl champions.

This jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

Why we like this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike game Jersey:

The officially licensed jersey usually ships within one business day.

It is complete with mesh panels for extra breathability.

The classic red look leaves no doubt about your support for the Chiefs or Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike women's Super Bowl LVII patch jersey ($130)



Fanatics

It's never too late to celebrate Kelce and the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's Super Bowl LVII Patch Game Jersey.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

Why we like the Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVII Nike women's jersey :

Tailored fit designed for movement and features a sewn-on NFL shield at collar and a satin twill woven jock tag at hem.



Features a commemorative Super Bowl LVII patch on the right shoulder along with the traditional Kansas City home red jersey look.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics T-shirt ($35)

Fanatics

Show your excitement to watch your favorite Kansas City Chiefs star in action with the Kelce Player Icon Name and Number T-shirt from Fanatics Branded. It features the Chiefs logo printed across the chest and Travis Kelce graphics with faux mesh numbers on the back.

This shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Why we like this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs tee:

The cotton fabric gives this crew neck shirt a lightweight, comfortable feel.

It is made out of 100% cotton and has the team's logo printed across the chest.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads fitted 3/4-sleeve T-shirt ($50)

Fanatics

This women's T-shirt is an excellent choice to show off your love for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Its comfortable design makes it a bestseller among Travis Kelce gear.

This shirt is available at Fanatics for $50.

Why we like this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs fitted 3/4-sleeve T-shirt:

This shirt has raglan sleeves and a rounded droptail hem.

The bold style of the gear is perfect for emulating your favorite player's iconic post-game looks.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike women's game jersey ($130)

Fanatics

This Kansas City Chiefs Nike women's jersey is officially licensed and is made out of 100% polyester tricot. Before you head to the next Kansas City Chiefs game, grab this jersey so everyone knows your fandom is on full display.

This jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

Why we like this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike women's game jersey: