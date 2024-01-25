If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship, they'll become the first team to win a playoff game immediately following a win over a Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills team.

That's right. No team has won a playoff game following a win over Allen's Bills, courtesy of CBS Sports Research. No team has been more snake-bitten by the "Josh Allen curse" than Kansas City, who is 0-2 in playoff games immediately after beating Allen and Buffalo.

Here's a look at the teams that have fallen victim to the curse.

2019 Texans

Beat Bills in AFC wild-card round

Lost to Chiefs in AFC divisional round

2020 Chiefs

Beat Bills in AFC Championship

Lost to Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

2021 Chiefs

Beat Bills in AFC divisional round

Lost to Bengals in AFC Championship

2022 Bengals

Beat Bills in AFC divisional round

Lost to Chiefs in AFC Championship

While the Chiefs will look to break the curse, they have other goals in mind Sunday in Baltimore. If they are able to beat the Chiefs, Kansas City will join the 2014-18 Patriots as the only teams to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is two wins away from becoming only the fifth starting QB to win at least three Super Bowls.

To do that, though, Kansas City will have to get past Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are surely hoping to continue Allen's curse with a win on Sunday.