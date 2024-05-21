Wide receiver DeVante Parker agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but he will not be playing for Philly in 2024. Instead, Parker has decided to retire from football at the age of 31, the nine-year NFL veteran told ESPN's Adam Schefter Monday night.

Parker said the time had come for him to spend more time with his family, and that he will take things slowly moving forward. "I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them," Parker said, via ESPN. "I want to be there for them whenever I can."

When asked what he will remember most about his NFL career, Parker mentioned his teammates.

"The camaraderie," Parker said, via ESPN. "The brotherhood in the locker room on whichever team it was. Everyone always welcome me with open arms, and I appreciated them for that.

"I also appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity. I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all the teams, the Patriots and the Eagles, too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them."

This past season with the New England Patriots, Parker caught 33 passes for 394 yards and zero touchdowns in 13 games played. It was Parker's first NFL season in which he did not catch a touchdown.

Parker was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisville. After seven seasons in Miami, Parker was traded to the rival Patriots along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a future third-round pick. He left the Dolphins as their No. 6 receiver all time, having recorded 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns on 338 receptions. He had one 1,000-yard campaign, which came back in 2019, when Parker caught a career-high 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Parker walks away from football having caught 402 passes for 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns. His 402 receptions rank No. 38 since entering the league, and his 5,660 receiving yards rank No. 30.