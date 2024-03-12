One day after committing big money to Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles have added another former first-round draft pick to their offense, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year deal with former New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to ESPN.

Parker, 31, was released by the Patriots early in 2024 free agency, and will get $1.2 million from the Eagles as part of the deal, per ESPN. Because New England cut Parker just one year after signing the receiver to a two-year, $10.8 million extension, the Patriots will also pay him $3.49 million in 2024, bringing the deal to a total of $4.69 million.

"DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle," the receiver's agent, Jimmy Gould, told ESPN Tuesday, "and to help this elite organization win a championship."

The Eagles deploy one of the NFL's most prolific receiver duos in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they were expected to be in the market for a No. 3 pass catcher with reserves Olamide Zaccheaus, Julio Jones and Quez Watkins all hitting free agency. While Zaccheaus flashed in his 2023 Eagles debut, he saw few opportunities down the stretch, with Jones and Watkins providing mercurial production in relief.

Originally a first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Parker spent the first seven seasons of his career in Florida, peaking with a 1,200-yard breakout in 2019. He was traded to the rival Patriots in a swap of draft picks ahead of the 2022 season but managed just 31 catches for 539 yards and three scores in his New England debut. His numbers dipped even more (394 yards) amid the Patriots' quarterback issues in 2023.