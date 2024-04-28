The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it was full of surprises. We saw a record-breaking six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 selections, followed by a historical QB drought with the next signal-caller being selected at No. 150 overall. We also saw the Philadelphia Eagles tie the record for most draft trades with a whopping eight!

As was expected, all of our mock drafts were completely upended. How draft pundits view prospects are different compared to NFL decision-makers, but as always, there were some puzzling picks. Let's take a look at the top five reaches of the entire draft:

CBS Sports prospect ranking: 38 | 2024 draft selection: 12

Quarterbacks were flying off the board on opening night, with the Broncos taking the final one at No. 12 overall. The six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 were the most taken in a span of 12 picks at any point in the history of the NFL Draft!

Nix absolutely has the potential to be a starting NFL quarterback, but he was also a quarterback expected to fall to Day 2. Instead, he goes inside the top 12! You can't blame Denver for reaching for a quarterback. After all, Nix became one of just four quarterbacks since 2000 to record 8,000 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a two-season span, joining Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Maybe it ends up being a great pick.

CBS Sports Draft grade: C-

"I don't love Nix, but I get the pick. Desperation forces teams to pick quarterbacks earlier than they should. Sean Payton obviously sees Drew Brees in him, but this is way early. Why not trade down and get him later?" -- Pete Prisco

CBS Sports prospect ranking: 58 | 2024 draft selection: 31

Pearsall has potential at the next level, especially when you land with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The former Gator caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, and was the sixth wide receiver taken on opening night despite being CBS Sports' No. 13 receiver in this class. The 49ers were reportedly fielding trade calls centered around both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, so this selection just fanned the flames when it came to the 49ers potentially parting ways with one of their pass-catching studs. Ultimately, no trade came to fruition during the draft, but receiver was probably not one of the 49ers' top needs.

CBS Sports Draft grade: C-

"This is a strange pick. Do they need one? If so, why Pearsall? Unless they are trading Brandon Aiyuk, why take this guy? It's a luxury pick." -- Pete Prisco

CBS Sports prospect ranking: 238 | 2024 draft selection: 122

Taylor was without a doubt the best punter in this class, but not many saw him going inside the top 125! The unanimous All-American totaled 4,479 punting yards in 2023, which broke an NCAA single-season record that stood for 85 years. He averaged a whopping 48.2 yards per punt, which also broke a single-season record. There was plenty of talent still left on the board, but Chicago really wanted who it hopes is an elite NFL punter.

CBS Sports Draft grade: C-

"Far and away the best punter in this class. Huge leg he showcased over multiple seasons and plenty of experience. Inside the 20 he's money, too. But is this the best allocation of one of Chicago's four picks in this draft? No." -- Chris Trapasso

CBS Sports prospect ranking: 72 | 2024 draft selection: 46

Carolina took the first running back in the draft in the first half of the second round, selecting Brooks at No. 46 overall. This was actually the second time in the common draft era where zero running backs were selected in the top 40, matching the 2014 NFL Draft. Brooks is CBS Sports' No. 2 running back in this class behind Trey Benson, and is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November.

The reason this pick was a pretty big reach is because the Panthers actually traded up for Brooks, sending the No. 52 overall pick, No. 142 overall pick and No. 155 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Brooks. That's a HUGE price to pay.

Brooks still earned 2023 Second Team All-Big 12 honors despite the torn ACL, as he averaged 129.5 scrimmage yards per contest. In 11 games played, he rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns.

CBS Sports Draft grade: B-

"Fun, three-down RB without much mileage on his legs. Can win between the tackle or on the perimeter and has feature back size. Elusive but not ridiculously in that regard. Fills a need but maybe a touch early. May not be 100% by September." -- Chris Trapasso

1. British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu, Detroit Lions

CBS Sports prospect ranking: 359 | 2024 draft selection: 126

The Lions made quite the surprising pick in the fourth round, and it was surprising in more ways than one. Detroit traded a future third-round pick to move up the board and select international prospect Giovanni Manu at No. 126 overall. Manu was CBS Sports' No. 359 prospect in this class.

Manu possesses epic size at 6-foot-8, 350 pounds, but he is definitely more of a project. Trading a future third and spending the No. 126 overall pick here makes this a reach.

CBS Sports Draft grade: D+

"Mountain of a man with flashes of incredible burst at his size, but overall flexibility and athletic profile is lacking. Of course will take time to translate to the stronger competition level but the length and burst make him a fascinating project. But long-term developmental type. Hand work needs to improve and not overly aware of complex blitzes." -- Chris Trapasso