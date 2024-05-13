The Houston Texans were one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL last season. After finishing 2022 badly enough (3-13-1) to land the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Houston took a dramatic step forward and won 10 games, claiming first place in the AFC South in the process.

Much of the improvement was driven by the team's offense, which was one of the worst in the NFL in 2022 (31st in total yards, 30th in points, 32nd in yards per drive, 31st in points per drive, etc.) and, after adding quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell in the draft, in addition to numerous free agents and trade acquisitions, the Texans offense finished 2023 just outside the top 10 in yards (12th), points (13th), yards per drive (13th) and points per drive (14th). And that was despite both Stroud and Dell missing multiple games due to injury.

This year, expectations for Houston's offense are much higher. And not just externally. The Texans themselves are thinking big -- especially after acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Just ask Nico Collins, who had a monster breakout 2023 campaign during which he totaled more catches (80), yards (1,297) and touchdowns (eight) than he had in his first two NFL seasons combined.

"Oh yeah, it's going to be dangerous, real dangerous, man," Collins said, via KPRC, the local NBC affiliate in Houston. "Adding Diggs to the room, it's going to be a lot of weapons. There's going to be great opportunities for everybody. It's only adding more depth, more weapons to the offense, more weapons to the team.

"The sky is the limit for us. Can't wait until the season is going to start. Man, it's nice. I feel like the offense is a lot of weapons. Everybody has got a chance. When the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming. I feel like, for us, we need to continue to work on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun and show the world what we can do. I can't wait for it."

In addition to Collins, Diggs, and Dell, the Texans also have Dalton Schultz and rookie Cade Stover at tight end, along with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce at running back. And, of course, Stroud is running the show, with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik back for another season, and behind a hopefully improved (thanks to second-round tackle Blake Fisher) and hopefully a much healthier offensive line than the one he had last year. In other words, the Texans are right to be thinking big. Big things are probably coming in 2024.