Patrick Mahomes has emulated a lot of the things that Tom Brady has done, including winning multiple Super Bowls and league MVPs. There is one thing that Brady has done, however, that Mahomes has no interest in doing himself.

"I will definitely be staying away from the roast," Mahomes told Pat McAfee while alluding to Tom Brady's recent roast on Netflix. "They actually asked me to go to it, and I was like, man, I just can't even believe that this is happening. But there was some funny moments in there. The comedians did a good job, but a roast.

"I mean, there's no rules," Mahomes continued. "You just have to go out there and just sit there and listen to everybody talk trash about you. So I will stay away from that throughout my lifetime and kind of just stay on the straight and narrow."

While his roast dominated headlines for days, Brady said afterward that he won't be doing another one.

"I liked when the jokes were about me," Brady said on "The Pivot" podcast, via Variety. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way they affected my kids. It's the hardest part about. ... like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected the people that I care about the most in the world."

Mahomes won't subject himself to being the center of a roast, but he wouldn't rule out one of his Chiefs' teammates possibly following in Brady's footsteps.

"They might be able to get Travis," Mahomes said, alluding to teammate Travis Kelce. "They might be able to get him."