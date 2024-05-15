It appears that one roast is enough for Tom Brady.

After being subjected to nearly three straight hours of jokes during a live Netflix special on May 5, Brady has decided that he'll never be doing another roast, but it's not because he got his feelings hurt. Brady actually loved the jokes, but he didn't love the impact they had on his family and specifically his kids.

"I liked when the jokes were about me," Brady said on "The Pivot" podcast, via Variety. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way they affected my kids. It's the hardest part about . . . like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected the people that I care about the most in the world."

If you're wondering why Brady was willing to do the roast, well, he was the executive producer, but also, he didn't mind being the butt of the joke, but he didn't think of the impact the event might have on his kids.

"I love when people were making fun of me," Brady said, via ESPN.com. "I just want to laugh, so I wanted to do the roast. You just don't see the full picture all the time. So I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it."

Although there were a several jokes that arguably crossed the line -- for instance, there were several Aaron Hernandez references --- Brady didn't take seem to take issue with anything specific that was said.

"I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun," Brady said. "And I do think for me, outside of that, it always is good 'if we're not laughing about things, we're crying.' I think we should have more fun. We loved laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people's success. That, to me, gives everyone a lot of hope."

Although Brady seemed to enjoy the jokes, one person definitely didn't and that was Gisele Bundchen. Brady's ex-wife was reportedly angered by some of the jokes about her at the roast, which led to a reported apology from the seven-time Super Bowl winner.