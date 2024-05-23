The NFL's biggest game could soon be headed to Nashville. The city is currently in the early stages of building a new $2.1 billion stadium, and once that project is done, there's a good chance that Nashville will be awarded a Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was actually in Nashville this week for the annual Spring League Meeting, and during his press conference Wednesday, he was asked about the chances of Nashville landing a Super Bowl. He left the door wide open.

"We know the passion of the fans here -- we experienced the draft here -- I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful," Goodell told the media. "But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."

Goodell likely didn't want to guarantee anything because the stadium isn't even close to being done, and when it comes to a project this size, the timeline for completion can always change. Right now, the stadium is expected to be finished by February 2027.

Goodell got a look at a model of the stadium this week and seemed to be impressed.

"I think the stadium is going to be amazing," the commissioner said.

In the video below, you can see an illustrative time-lapse of what the stadium is expected to look like.

Titans President and Chief Executive Officer Burke Nihill thinks the city will definitely be getting a Super Bowl once the stadium is done.

"I think the NFL loves Nashville, and they love the design of the new stadium," Nihill said earlier this offseason, via the Titans' official website. "That doesn't mean there aren't many, many details to work out to ultimately get awarded a Super Bowl. ... But I am absolutely optimistic that at some point the Super Bowl will (be) in Nashville."

The NFL doesn't generally award a Super Bowl to a new stadium until the building has been open for at least one full year. If the new stadium opens in February 2027, that means the earliest possible Super Bowl for Nashville would likely come following the 2028 season in February 2029.

The next three Super Bowl locations have already been decided, and here's what that looks like:

Super Bowl LIX (February 2025): New Orleans (Caesars Superdome)

New Orleans (Caesars Superdome) Super Bowl LX (February 2026): Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium)

Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium) Super Bowl LXI (February 2027): Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium)

With February 2028 and February 2029 still up in the air, it wouldn't be surprising if Nashville gets a Super Bowl before the end of the decade. It also wouldn't be surprising if the domed stadium enters the regular rotation of Super Bowl hosts.