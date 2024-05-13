If you've been waiting patiently for the NFL schedule to be released, you're not going to have to wait much longer, and that's because the release date is now set. The NFL has announced that the 2024 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15, which makes it the latest schedule release since at least 1990.

If you want full coverage of the schedule release, here's everything you need to know:

Date: Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

CBS Sports HQ: We'll have full coverage on CBS Sports HQ starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 15.

The 2024 release will mark the fifth straight year that the schedule has come out in May, so you can probably just plan on that happening for the rest of time. Before 2020, the NFL schedule was generally released in April, but the date got moved to May during the pandemic. The NFL liked the May release date so much that the league has decided to stick with it.

The later release date means the league doesn't have to finalize the schedule until after the draft, which allows the NFL to potentially put some of the league's newest stars in prime time. For instance, the Bears likely became a much more attractive team for the schedule-makers now that they have Caleb Williams.

It's not clear why the NFL pushed the schedule release so far back this year, but at least one report has suggested that it had to do with the fact that the league is trying to finish the bidding process for the Christmas doubleheader. Right now, Netflix seems to be the frontrunner to land those two games.

Although we won't know the exact schedule until May 15, we do know the home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams. The 2024 schedule will include a rematch of both conference title games from last season, plus a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's a look at some of the top games on the schedule:

Chiefs at 49ers (Super Bowl LVIII rematch)

Lions at 49ers (NFC title game rematch)

Ravens at Chargers (Harbaugh bowl)

Falcons at Vikings (Kirk Cousins revenge game)

Raiders at Saints (Derek Carr revenge game)

Steelers at Broncos (Russell Wilson revenge game)

Broncos at Saints (Sean Payton back in New Orleans)

Rams at Lions (Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit after losing playoff game to Lions)

Eagles at Giants (Saquon Barkley returns to New York)

Bills at Texans (Stefon Diggs faces Bills)

Bears at Commanders (Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels if both are starting)

It won't be surprising at all if any of the games listed above get a prime spot on the schedule. If you want to check out the home-and-away opponents for every team, you can do that here.

We also know several other key facts about the 2024 schedule, and you can check those out below:

Chiefs will face Ravens in Thursday night opener. The defending Super Bowl champion gets to host the first game of the year, and for the second straight year that game will be played in Kansas City.

NFL set to play in Brazil for the first time. Not only are their four European games on the schedule this year, but the NFL has scheduled a game in Brazil for the first time. The Eagles will be the home team for a Week 1 game against the Packers that will stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 6

International series will also feature games in London and Munich. The NFL will be playing four games in Europe this year with three games in London and one game in Germany. For the slate of games in England, the Bears, Vikings and Jaguars will each serve as the home team in one game. As for the game in Germany, the Panthers will serve as the home team for the NFL's second regular-season game ever in Munich.

Christmas doubleheader that will make history. For just the third time in 75 years, the NFL will be playing on a Wednesday this year and that will be happening because Christmas falls on a Wednesday in 2024.

If you want a few more nuggets about the upcoming season, you can see our full list of everything we know about the 2024 schedule here.

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception.