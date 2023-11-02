Amazon/Uncommon Goods/Getty Images

If there's any age group that has the potential to be grinches who stole Christmas, it is teenagers. But behind the door slams, pajama pants as school clothing and heads buried in phones, there are kids who still believe in the magic of Christmas. At least the part where they get gifts.

We consider ourselves experts in the best gifts this holiday season, but we also know how to speak teen. With that, keep reading for the best sports Christmas gifts for teens this year. This gift guide is so good, your teen may even say thank you. (Ew, gross.)

First on our list, Birkenstock clogs. Not only are they the "it" shoe for teens this year, they are the perfect shoe to slip on before and after practice or a big cleat-wearing game. These will sell out. Win your teen's affection by being the cool person who jumped on these before they sold out.

Best Christmas gifts for teens who like sport or play sports

If you're scratching your head wondering what to get the teen(s) in your life this Christmas, kids these days are into fashion and tech. Here are some of the best and trendiest gifts every teen will want, including the most popular headphones on TikTok and the coolest gift for high school seniors.

Best gift for high school seniors and college freshmen: College football stadium blueprints

Uncommon Goods

There's no bigger milestone in a teen's life then leaving home for college. If your teen already knows where he or she will be going next year, consider a framed blueprint of their future college's stadium. It's a terrific documentation of a milestone moment, not to mention a great way to prep for being in the stands next year. Dimensions: 20" H x 26" W, Print: 12" H x 18.5" W.

This college stadium blueprint is available at Uncommon Goods for $185, framed.

Top features of the Uncommon Goods college stadium blueprint:

This stadium blueprint is a memento that will last a lifetime.

The drawing is accompanied by the stadium's design specs and highlights of major events.

Each drawing is illustrated with team colors.

This is also an ideal gift for a diehard alumnus or current college student.

Most popular headphones on TikTok: SonyXM4

Amazon

While not every Christmas gift can be a "big" gift, teens will likely have at least one special gift on their list. Often it will be a new set of noise-cancelling headphones. Since social media is the ultimate source of information for teens (for better or worse), we looked to TikTok for the most popular headphones for teens. SonyXM4 wins there, hands down.

Top features of the Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling headphones:

These headphones feature Alex voice control.

You get up to 30 hours of battery life -- way longer than most wireless earbuds.

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume for conversations.

Personalize the listening experience with adaptive sound.

These headphones feature excellent noise-cancelling technology.

Best smart watch: Apple Watch 9

Apple

Using Siri activated voice commands, Apple Watch 9 tracks workouts, heart rate and distance covered. Apple Watch 9, the latest Apple Watch iteration from Apple, offers the new Double Tap features, which can answer a call or text without the wearer slowing down on a run or workout. We can't guarantee your teen will actually answer your calls or texts, but we can guarantee they'll get them.

Apple Watch Series 9 is available at Amazon starting at $389, but keep an eye out for a coming deal next week at Walmart.

Top features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your teen's built-in fitness trainer, letting them start or stop workouts, check their health stats and more with voice commands -- with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

Dictation is up to 25% more accurate so teens can reply to texts, email and more while they work out.

34% of all American teens own an Apple Watch, so you know the latest model will be a useful, popular gift.



Best stocking stuffer: Sticky Grippy iPhone case mount

Amazon

Win the most-clever-gift award with this Sticky Grippy iPhone mount. It's perfect for the gym, taking selfies and making TikTok videos.

Top features of the Sticky Grippy iPhone mount:

Sticky Grippy attaches to a smooth Apple iPhone case and acts as a wall mount.

Compatible with most phone brands, including Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy.

This phone mount comes in a wide array of colors and is a terrific price point for a small gift or stocking stuffer.

Best gift for high school athletes: Olsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Amazon

A terrific gift for a high school athlete, the Olsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun earns 4.5 stars on Amazon.

You can find this massage gun on Amazon for $21 (reduced from $26).

Top features of the Olsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun:

This massage gun features 10 massage heads and 30 speed levels to target different muscle groups.

It's easy to carry and comes with its own carrying case.

This massage gun runs on a rechargeable battery.

Expect six hours of use in full charge condition.

While powerful, this massage gun is also quiet.

Best gift for student athletes: Heating Pad for neck and shoulders

Amazon

If you've got a tense teen on your hands, thank a heavy homework load and all those team practices. Help lighten some of the load with this cool heating pad, which sits easily on the shoulders.

You can find this heating pad at Amazon for $40.

Top features of this heating pad for neck and shoulders:

This heating pad comes in two colors: grey or turquoise.

There are six heat levels, which are controlled by a a handheld LCD smart display.

The fabric is super soft and easy to care for.

This weighted heading pad also features a backlight design on the control for nighttime usage.

Trendiest gift for teens: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

The Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon is literally everywhere thanks to Tik Tok-watching teens who can't get enough of Lulu's ubiquitous bag. The perfect size to keep your teen hands free (7.5" x 2" x 5"), this belt bag will help your teen organize his or her keys, phone and wallet.

Top features of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag:

Interior pockets help keep valuables organized.

This bag features an exterior zipper that protects belongings.

The Everywhere Belt Bag comes in 11 color choices.

This bag is made from water repellant fabric.

Best gift for teen who's lifting in the garage: Frigidaire Mini Fridge

Amazon

Whether your teen is lifting in the garage gym they've set up over time or your house has a full gym set up (nice!), he or she is going to want crisp, cool water on the ready to help stay hydrated while working out. Frigidaire's retro-inspired mini fridge gets the job done. Dimensions: 9.84"D x 7.09"W x 10.35"H.

Note: this is freezerless mini fridge.

This mini fridge is currently on sale at Amazon, $30 (reduced from $50).

Top features of the Frigidaire Mini Fridge:

Interior dimensions: 5 x 5 x 7. 5, which holds up to six 12 oz. energy drink cans.



The interior shelf is adjustable to accommodate water bottles, smoothies or food.

This fridge comes in four colors: red, white, green and pink.

The compact design makes this fridge usable in multiple locations.

This mini fridge can also be used for beauty products that need to be kept cool.

Best gift for a picky teen: Nike gift card

Nike

If there's anything that teenagers like, it's autonomy. If you're of the school of thought that gift cards are impersonal, re-consider when it comes to Christmas gifts for teens. A gift card saves you the holiday season anguish that comes trying to anticipate a teen's taste and style, while also giving them the opportunity to choose their own gift at one of their favorite stores --online or in person.

Nike gift cards can be delivered via email or as an actual gift card. Your choice.

Top features of gifting a Nike gift card:

Gift cards take the guess work out of gifting.

Nike is an always-popular brand for teens.

Teens enjoy picking out their own gifts.

Best gift for a teen working out at home: Amazon Basic free weights

Amazon

For the teen looking to up his or her fitness game and take strength to the next level, Amazon Basics make terrific, hex-shaped free weights. Affordably priced, these weights are sold as a single unit. Purchase two of your desired weight for a set.

These weights are available at Amazon from $20 per weight.

Top features of Amazon Basics free weights:

The hex shape prevents weights from rolling and creating an unsafe workout space.

The non-slip grip ensures the weights won't slip was hands get sweaty.

These weights are ideal for resistance training, essential to building strength and a terrific compliment to cardio workouts and team practices.

Best gift for a teen without space to work out: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like giving your teen their own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

One set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells -- it's a real space-saver.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

Related Content on CBS Sports