Having trouble choosing the perfect holiday gift for that person who seems to have it all? Don't worry, we've got you covered. If you're in search of a gift that will truly impress the active individual in your life and are open to a bit of indulgence, we've curated a selection of luxurious gifts under $500 that will delight sports fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Whether you're shopping for a home gym enthusiast or an adventurous winter warrior, we've got something special for everyone on your list.

Best gifts under $500

Ready to splurge on your friends and family and give them a gift they'll absolutely love? Check out our top picks for the best luxury gifts under $500.

For the tailgater: Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

Amazon

A good tailgating cooler is the gift that will keep on giving all season. This beauty not only holds everything you need to pre-game or camp in style, this one's easy to transport.

The Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler measures 8.25 x 18.63 x 19.5 inches -- aka it can hold a ton of cold drinks, snacks and other tailgating essentials. The best part is that is has wheels, so the recipient can say goodbye to heavy lifting outside the stadium or on a campsite.

For the person trying to build a home gym: Niceday Elliptical Machine



Amazon

This Niceday elliptical machine is our readers' favorite elliptical machine -- and one of the best ellipticals you can gift for under $500. It's ultra-quiet, making it a solid gift for apartment dwellers or home workout enthusiasts that like to exercise after their kids are in bed. It's also fully cordless, making it easier to setup wherever the recipient would life.

The elliptical machine offers an impressive 16 resistance levels to suit different fitness levels and workout goals. Just about anyone can enjoy this budget-friendly elliptical machine -- and any home fitness enthusiast will be delighted to unwrap it on Christmas.

For the sneakerhead: Nike Air Max 97 By You Greatest Gift

Nike

Having trouble finding a pair of sneakers that the sneakerhead in your life doesn't already own? Create a truly unique gift by customizing these Nike Air Max 97 shoes.

Nike quite literally call these the "greatest gift" and we have to agree. You can almost fully customize these shoes by following the prompts set by Nike. Adjust the colors, materials and design of twelve different aspects of the Nike Air Max 97 to create a unique shoe just for the special person in your life.

For the at-home strength training enthusiast: Bala The Weight Kit

Bala

The Bala weight kit includes everything you need to have a great at-home strength training workout. It's an excellent gift for the home workout enthusiast that doesn't have space for a home gym or bulky weight set.

The kit includes a set of the trendy Bala Bangles ankle weights, two 3-pound Bala Bars that can be used as dumbbells, a Bala Power Ring that can be used like a kettlebell and a Bala Bar that works as a weighted barbell for exercising at home.

For the person that needs workout tracking and guidance: Garmin Vivoactive 4S



Amazon

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

For the friend that never skips leg day: Fit King Compression Boots

Amazon

While massage guns are an excellent choice for all-over post-workout recovery, compression boots offer a more targeted approach for people that train their legs heavily.

These 4.5-star-rated compression boots feature a smart sensor technology to provide targeted, dynamic pressure across the feet, calves, knees and thighs while automatically adjusting to the difference in size along different parts of your legs. It offers a wide range of adjustable intensity levels for the perfect post-workout massage.

Available in three sizes.

For the person that likes to tune everything out during workouts: Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones

Amazon

Give the gift of crisp sound this holiday season with the Bose 700 headphones. These premium over-ear headphones feature 11 levels of active noise cancelation and offer clear crisp sound to bring their gym playlist to life. These headphones deliver fully balanced sound with deep bass at every volume level.

They even offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, so there's no need to worry about plugging them in between every workout.

For the golfer that still wants to rep their football team: Wilson NFL Cart Bag

Wilson

This Wilson cart bag is the ultimate gift for the golfer that loves to rep their favorite NFL team. Loaded with pockets and dividers for maximum convenience and storage, the Wilson NFL cart bag features 14 full-length dividers, while made constructed to remain durable through travel and weather conditions.

For the tennis player: Mark & Graham Sporty Stripes Tennis Tote

Mark & Graham

Looking for the luxury gift for the stylish tennis player in your life that already has enough tennis skirts or shorts? Check out this chic tennis tote from Mark & Graham. It provides plenty of space for all of their essentials and a separate racquet zipped cover pocket. It has a wipeable polyester lining and an easy-to-clean nylon exterior.

The bag comes in three colors. You can personalize it with a monogram for an added price.

For the cold weather climber: Patagonia Fitz Roy Down Jacket

Patagonia

If you know someone who loves winter outdoor adventures, consider gifting them a warm jacket. The Fitz Roy Down Jacket from Patagonia is designed to withstand harsh winter weather, making it an excellent choice for hiking or climbing enthusiasts. This easily packable midweight belay hoody is filled with certified responsible down standard down, ensuring that the wearer stays warm during their outdoor winter escapades.

Shop the men's style below.

Or pick up the women's version of the down jacket here.

