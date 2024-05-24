Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, the Memorial Day Sale at Wilson is one you won't want to miss. The brand has slashed prices on complete golf club sets, durable golf bags and some of the best performance apparel a golfer could ask for.
The site-wide sale has also slashed prices on pickleball essentials, tennis rackets and tons of other sports equipment. Tap the button below to see all the Memorial Day golf deals, or read on for our favorite deals on Wilson golf gear.Shop the Wilson Memorial Day Sale
Save $150 on Wilson Magnolia complete set of women's golf clubs
The Wilson Magnolia complete set is one of the best women's golf club sets you'll find at the price point. Normally retailing for $650, this complete set is a steal at full price. But right now, you can get it for even less while it's on sale at Wilson.
The 11-piece set has dropped to just $500 during the brand's Memorial Day Sale. For that price, you'll get a spacious stand bag housing a driver, 5-wood, 4-6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.$500 at Wilson
Wilson Deep Red Tour complete golf club set (30% off)
The Wilson Deep Red Tour complete golf club set includes a premium hybrid stand bag packed with a driver, 3-wood, 5-hybrid, 6-9 irons, pitching wedge, sand wedge and putter. Each club in the set boasts a generous sweet spot and reinforced graphite shafts to help you swing with confidence at any skill level.
Get the beginner-friendly golf club set at Wilson for just $385 (reduced from $550).$385 at Wilson
Get two boxes for $35: Wilson Duo Soft golf balls
The Duo Soft is Wilson's softest golf ball yet and is engineered to fly faster and farther off the tee. You can get one box of 12 golf balls for $20 (reduced from $23) but you'll get the best deal when you add a second box to your cart. During the Memorial Day Sale, Wilson is offering shoppers two boxes for just $35. That's a total savings of $11.$35 for two boxes
Save on a durable stand bag: Wilson Exo II stand bag: Save $20
The Wilson Exo II stand bag features a non-skid base and foam-padded straps so you can carry it comfortably and stand it on the ground without worrying about it tipping or falling. The 5-way top keeps your clubs organized while multiple exterior pockets give you room for all the golf gear you need on the course.
Right now, you can get the Wilson Exo II stand bag for $220 (reduced from $240).$220 at Wilson
40% off Wilson On Par Shorts
The Wilson On Par Shorts are chino-style golf shorts made from stretchy, water-repellant fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. With three zippered pockets, there's also room for your tees, scorecard and even a spare golf ball or two. Get the technical golf shorts while they're on sale for $47 (reduced from $78).$47 at Wilson
A breathable, stylish polo under $30: Wilson Newport Polo
With the timeless style of a classic polo, the Wilson Newport Polo is the perfect addition to your golf wardrobe. Breathable, quick-drying and finished with bonded seams for extra durability, this polo feels as good as it looks.
During the Wilson Memorial Day Sale, you can get it in one of two colors for just $28 (reduced from $68).$28 at Wilson
Wilson Fairway Short: Save 60%
The Fairway Short blends function and style thanks to a lightweight fabric that resists wrinkling and wicks away sweat. The quick-dry shorts are stretchy and breathable enough to keep you comfortable through all 18 holes.
Get the comfy yet sophisticated golf shorts while they're on sale at Wilson for just $28 (Reduced from $68).$28 at Wilson
Get 60% off a four-way stretch tank top: Wilson Fieldhouse Tank
With a high neck, a built-in shelf bra and four-way stretch fabric, the Wilson Fieldhouse Tank is designed to give you coverage and support while still moving with you. The comfortable tank even features an anti-odor treatment so you can head straight from the course to the club after a full day of golfing.
All three colors are on sale at Wilson right now for just $20 (reduced from $48).$20 at Wilson
Shop more great golf deals from Wilson's Memorial Day Sale
- $90 off an NFL edition stand bag in your team colors: Wilson NFL stand bag, $130 (reduced from $220)
- Your kid's first golf set for 30% off: Wilson Teen Deep Red Tour complete set, $350 (reduced from $500)
- 40% off stylish performance golf pants for women: Wilson Fairway Pant, $53 (reduced from $88)
- A lightweight jacket you can pack in your golf bag: Wilson Cumberland Popover, $71 (reduced from $118)
- 40% off a sweater that converts into a short-sleeve shirt: Wilson M Remastered Popover, $59 (reduced from $98)
- Save on golf shorts with durable, breathable fabric: Wilson Remastered Short, $47 (reduced from $78)