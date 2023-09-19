Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you're like most Las Vegas Raiders fans, you've been a fan for a while. Maybe your family members and friends have been hanging around the silver and black for a while as well, supporting the team through thick and thin, coaching changes and moves. You, your family members and friends have remained loyal to the team throughout the chaos, never wavering in support of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

Things are about to change.

The ultimate Las Vegas Raiders gift guide

Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis has the team firmly in place at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. He managed an NFL tour-de-force, luring superstar receiver Davante Adams away from the Green Bay Packers and he signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who brings extensive playoff (and Super Bowl) experience to the Raiders, an instant level-up for the team. Oh, and there's a guy named Tom Brady (sounds familiar, right?), who bought a minority ownership stake in the team this spring.

That means there's never been a better time to proudly don silver and black and rep your team. That also means this is the season to give the gift of Raiders fandom to the Raiders fans in your life.

We searched high and low for the best Raiders gifts, fan gear and merch. We found jerseys, coolers, barware and even Raiders pajamas. The holidays are coming and the 2023 NFL season is here. There's never been a better time to be a Las Vegas Raiders fan.

Las Vegas Raiders player jerseys: Jimmy Garoppolo player jersey

Fanatics

There's a new QB in town hoping what happens in Vegas leads straight to the Super Bowl (aptly located in Las Vegas this season). Jimmy brings his pearly whites and his laser throws to Las Vegas after six seasons in San Francisco. He also brings a newfound excitement to the Raiders Nation (not that Raiders fans waver) after a 21-year playoff-win drought.

Raiders fans loyally stuck by former QB Derek Carr, but now it's time to welcome Jimmy to Sin City with a silver and black Nike player jersey. Designed for movement and comfort, the mesh side panels add breathability and the side splits at the hem make for easy access on and off. Comes with a free upgrade to express delivery.

Fanatics

While NFL fans thought Davante Adams and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were a package deal, the two separated when the Packers traded their star receiver to the Raiders in October, 2022. Adams quickly made an impact in Vegas, scoring 14 touchdowns in the 2022 season. No wonder Adams' jersey was the top-selling Las Vegas Raiders jersey in 2022.

Amazon

Offering storage up to 28 cans, Igloo's limited edition Las Vegas Raiders cooler is the perfect gift for Raiders fans hoping to up their tailgate, BBQ and picnic game. Advanced insulation keeps beverages and food colder longer and the removable strap with comfort pad guarantees hands-free carrying.

The lightweight liner is wipeable and easy to clean. It's leak-resistant, too, which means no leaked beverages all over your new Jimmy G. jersey.

Las Vegas Raiders Limited Edition Igloo Cooler, $75

Amazon

The Raiders and Timex are two timeless (pun intended) brands that make sense together. The silver-tone watch dial features full Arabic numbers, luminant hands and a bold team logo. The silver-tone 42mm case is made from scratch-resistant glass crystal.

This watch is water resistant up to 50m, which is suitable for short periods of recreational swimming but not diving and swimming.

Shop more Las Vegas Raiders watches on sale on Amazon

Amazon

Junk Food Clothing elevates fan gear with modernized fit and clever graphics. Junk Food's unisex Raiders hoodie is super soft and features bold graphics on a classic silver and black Raiders color way. We love the quality of Junk Food's fan gear and the all-day comfort is a gift in and of itself.

Amazon

What's a gift guide without an ugly sweater? Great for ugly sweater parties, this acrylic pullover is also just the thing every Raiders fan needs this Christmas when the Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs on December 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Amazon

This Las Vegas Raiders golf bag earned 4.6 stars on Amazon from buyers who lauded it's quality for the price. This stand bag features two velour-lined pockets with bonded waterproof zipper, perfect for keeping valuables like a wallet or phone safe and easily accessed. It also features a built-in cooler pocket with integrated drainage port so your beverage of choice is easily accessed as well.

Amazon

Even if you never step inside Allegiant Stadium, it's possible to take the Raiders with you when you're tailgating, camping, at the beach or watching kid's sports with this foldable chair, which features a handy side table.

This chair also offers an insulated beverage pouch and zippered security pocket for safe storage of phones, keys, wallets and other valuables. We like the adjustable shoulder strap, which means no more struggling or lugging your beach chair.

Las Vegas gifts at Walmart: Las Vegas Raiders Block Logo Three Piece Bed Set

Walmart

This officially licensed three-piece Raiders bedding set includes comforters (86" x 86") and a pair of matching pillow shams. This set features bold sublimated team graphics and fits a full or queen bed.

Walmart

Keep your beverages cool with Logo's Las Vegas Raiders tumbler. Featuring double wall construction, this vacuum insulated tumbler has a slider lid, team colored body and a silicone sleeve.

Logo Stainless Steel Las Vegas Raiders Tumbler, $31

More Las Vegas Raiders gifts, merch and gear: Bauble Bar tennis bracelet

Bauble Bar

Flex your fandom with a gem of a gift from Bauble Bar. This tennis bracelet uses glass stones on gold plated brass and features a stylish pull-tie closure. It's hypoallergenic and easily stacked with more Raiders-themed jewelry.

Bauble Bar Las Vegas Raiders tennis bracelet, $48

Amazon

Designed with a classic bar shape, Rico's 16-ounce pint glasses come in a set of two. These glasses are made from highly scratch-resistant glass and are dishwasher safe.

Rico Industries Las Vegas Raiders Pint Glasses, $35

