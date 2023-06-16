With Tom Brady now done with football, it's not a huge surprise that one of the first big decisions he made in retirement was to become the part owner of an NFL team. After all, during his first retirement in 2021, he almost became a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

When it comes to Brady's ownership interests, the only surprise is that he chose to buy a piece of the Raiders. Brady could have tried again to buy a piece of the Dolphins or maybe even the 49ers, the team he grew up cheering for. He also could have asked Robert Kraft for a piece of the Patriots, but instead, he decided to join the Raiders.

Brady has a history with the team, but it's not exactly a history that Raiders fans like to reflect on. Brady's most notable play against the Raiders is one of the most controversial plays in NFL history. The Patriots quarterback appeared to fumble in a playoff game against the Raiders, but thanks to the "Tuck Rule," the pass was ruled incomplete. Not only did the call go in New England's favor, but it helped kick-start their dynasty.

So why did Brady decide to join a franchise that doesn't exactly have fond memories of him? Because he has fond memories of them.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, Brady was asked why he decided to invest in the Raiders.

"I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they're an iconic NFL franchise," Brady said. "When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them. And he's not with us anymore but I've heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me."

Brady isn't technically an owner yet. He still has to be approved by the league's 31 other owners, but that feels like a mere formality at this point. Once Brady's approved, he won't actually be doing much from a football perspective. The 45-year-old won't have any operational control or decision-making power when it comes to football matters.

"I'll be playing a very passive role," Brady said. "This is something that I'm interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I'm into it for a year or two years. You know, I've got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I'm looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that's been a very enjoyable part of my life."

After 23 years in the NFL, Brady is done playing, but he won't be stepping away from the game anytime soon. For those hoping that Brady might make a return to the field, he shot down that speculation during a separate interview earlier this offseason.