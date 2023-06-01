Tom Brady retired this offseason and despite saying it was for good this time, people still questioned if he would change his mind and suit up again. The first time he retired, the step away from football only lasted 40 days, so there was always a question of if an "unretirement: Part II" was looming.

For those who want Brady to stay off the field, here's some good news. For those hanging on to the hope that the quarterback will make another comeback, here's some bad news. Brady said himself that he is definitely, for sure, certainly, officially not returning to football.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady said. "So I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, because I've already told people that lots of times."

Do we finally believe him? I think at this point he is adamant that his days as a quarterback are over and he has moved on to the next phase of his life.

Brady referenced his venture on the other side of the camera and his plan to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year," he said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is putting an emphasis on family time and wants to be there for his three children.

"Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on," the 45-year-old said. "And that's a very important job. And I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady's two-decade run in the NFL included 10 Super Bowl appearances with seven wins and countless records, many which will likely stand for a while. He left a legacy that puts him as arguably the best ever and he is clearly satisfied with what he left behind and wants to try his hand in new projects.