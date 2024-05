The NFL voluntary offseason workout program is just that -- voluntary. A lot of players use it to prepare for the next season, and those joining a new team can use it to get familiar with their new squad. The league states that the programs "are intended to provide training, teaching, and physical conditioning for players."

There are multiple phases for the nine-week program, starting off with less physical activity before moving into more involved drills.

Phase One is the first two weeks and includes meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Phase Two is three weeks, with on-field workouts, drills and walk-throughs of the offensive and defensive players lining up across each other. There is no live contact or "team offense vs. team defense drills" allowed.

Then there's Phase Three, which is the next four weeks of the program. During this time, teams can hold 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs), but no live contact is permitted. Teams are allowed to carry out 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

All 32 teams can hold one mandatory minicamp, which must take place during one of the final two weeks of Phase Three. Teams may also run a rookie football development program for seven weeks, which can begin this year Monday, May 13.

Here is the full schedule for every team: